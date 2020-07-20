AM Best : to Host Webinar on the State of the Cyber Insurance Market

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT, which will explore the state of the cyber insurance market. During the event, AM Best analysts and market experts will review an upcoming Best’s Market Segment Report that examines developments in the cyber insurance market, including the companies most active in the line of coverage; issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; and how the insurance industry is positioned to keep abreast of a fast-emerging risk landscape. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/cyber20.

Panelists include:

Kara Owens, managing director, Global Cyber Underwriting Executive, Markel Corporation;

Catherine Mulligan, global head of cyber, Reinsurance Solutions, AON;

Sridhar Manyem, director, Industry Research, Credit Rating Criteria Research & Analytics, AM Best; and

Fred Eslami, associate director, AM Best.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

