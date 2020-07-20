Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : to Host Webinar on the State of the Cyber Insurance Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT, which will explore the state of the cyber insurance market. During the event, AM Best analysts and market experts will review an upcoming Best’s Market Segment Report that examines developments in the cyber insurance market, including the companies most active in the line of coverage; issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; and how the insurance industry is positioned to keep abreast of a fast-emerging risk landscape. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/cyber20.

Panelists include:

  • Kara Owens, managing director, Global Cyber Underwriting Executive, Markel Corporation;
  • Catherine Mulligan, global head of cyber, Reinsurance Solutions, AON;
  • Sridhar Manyem, director, Industry Research, Credit Rating Criteria Research & Analytics, AM Best; and
  • Fred Eslami, associate director, AM Best.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pChevron expects long-term demand growth for natural gas from population growth, need to lower greenhouse gas emissions -wirth
RE
01:42pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - source
RE
01:42pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2020
PR
01:41pRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 25 Purchase of own shares
PU
01:41pElection Pollster Terrance Woodbury Weighs In On Kanye West's 2020 President Election Bid in July 19 Washington Post News Article
GL
01:40pMAJESCO MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Majesco Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm
PR
01:40pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:40pSCOUT24 AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
4NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group