AM Best : to Host Webinar on the State of the Global Reinsurance Market

08/21/2019 | 11:54am EDT

AM Best analysts and industry leaders will examine the impact of recent years' catastrophe losses on reinsurance capital, how reinsurers are creating new coverage opportunities and the changing role of third-party capital. This complimentary webinar will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. (EDT).

Register at: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/reinsurance19.

Panelists include:

  • Robert DeRose, senior director, AM Best;
  • Scott Mangan, associate director, AM Best;
  • Mark Kociancic, chief financial officer, Scor Group; and
  • Mario Bonaccorso, chief financial officer, PartnerRe.

The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
