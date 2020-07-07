Log in
AM Best : to Host the IMCA/AM Best : Marketing Leader Lunch With Badger Mutual's Dan Wolfgram

07/07/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) on July 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. (EDT). In the live, interactive roundtable discussion, Badger Mutual’s Chief Operating Officer Dan Wolfgram will discuss his work managing a home office move during a pandemic, supporting the carrier’s restaurant policyholders and agency partners, as well as driving revenue growth.

Register now: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/wolfgram.

Panelists include:

  • Dan Wolfgram, chief operating officer, Badger Mutual;
  • Peter VanAartrijk, principal, Chromium;
  • Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, Best's Review; and
  • Lee McDonald, group vice president, AM Best.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Learn more about the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
