AM Best : to Host the IMCA/AM Best : Marketing Leader Lunch With Badger Mutual's Dan Wolfgram

AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) on July 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. (EDT). In the live, interactive roundtable discussion, Badger Mutual’s Chief Operating Officer Dan Wolfgram will discuss his work managing a home office move during a pandemic, supporting the carrier’s restaurant policyholders and agency partners, as well as driving revenue growth.

Register now: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/wolfgram.

Panelists include:

Dan Wolfgram, chief operating officer, Badger Mutual;

Peter VanAartrijk, principal, Chromium;

Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, Best's Review ; and

; and Lee McDonald, group vice president, AM Best.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

