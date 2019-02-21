AM Best : to Sponsor 2019 ReFocus Conference

AM Best is a gold-level sponsor of the 2019 ReFocus Conference, which takes place Mar. 10-13, 2019, at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

The event, which is hosted jointly by American Council of Life Insurers and the Society of Actuaries, features educational sessions and networking opportunities for attendees. This year’s theme is “Change2: Adapting to the Accelerated Pace and New Dynamics,” and will explore the challenges faced by global life and reinsurance companies.

AM Best also is a sponsor of the Monday networking breakfast. For more information, please see the event overview and agenda.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry.

