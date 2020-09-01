AM Best : to Sponsor Bermuda Captive Conference's Virtual Event

AM Best will participate at the 2020 Bermuda Captive Conference in multiple capacities, including as a bronze sponsor of the event. This year’s event is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and takes place Sept. 9-11, 2020.

Two members of AM Best’s analytic team also will attend the virtual event -- Susan Molineux, director, and Fred Eslami, associate director. Molineux manages a team of property/casualty analysts who evaluate the ratings of captive and title companies. She also has followed global reinsurance organizations, and prior to joining AM Best, spent nearly a decade as an insurance regulator at the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Eslami has a focus within AM Best’s alternative risk transfer group, rating domestic and offshore captive insurance companies.

AM Best will exhibit via a virtual booth during the conference, and registered conference attendees can visit the booth to learn about the rating agency, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings, insurance data and analytic resources and financial data products. Staff members from AM Best also will be available; to schedule a meeting, email kellie.bodmar@ambest.com, maryrose.parr@ambest.com or christine.girandola@ambest.com.

Brendan Tyne, senior account manager on AM Best’s business development team, and Arthur Snyder IV, account manager, will be available during the conference to discuss the commercial aspects of and the process for initiating a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting, email brendan.tyne@ambest.com or arthur.snyderIV@ambest.com.

For more information about the Bermuda Captive Conference’s virtual event, please visit the conference overview and agenda.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

