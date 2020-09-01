Log in
AM Best : to Sponsor Bermuda Captive Conference's Virtual Event

09/01/2020 | 10:44am EDT

AM Best will participate at the 2020 Bermuda Captive Conference in multiple capacities, including as a bronze sponsor of the event. This year’s event is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and takes place Sept. 9-11, 2020.

Two members of AM Best’s analytic team also will attend the virtual event -- Susan Molineux, director, and Fred Eslami, associate director. Molineux manages a team of property/casualty analysts who evaluate the ratings of captive and title companies. She also has followed global reinsurance organizations, and prior to joining AM Best, spent nearly a decade as an insurance regulator at the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Eslami has a focus within AM Best’s alternative risk transfer group, rating domestic and offshore captive insurance companies.

AM Best will exhibit via a virtual booth during the conference, and registered conference attendees can visit the booth to learn about the rating agency, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings, insurance data and analytic resources and financial data products. Staff members from AM Best also will be available; to schedule a meeting, email kellie.bodmar@ambest.com, maryrose.parr@ambest.com or christine.girandola@ambest.com.

Brendan Tyne, senior account manager on AM Best’s business development team, and Arthur Snyder IV, account manager, will be available during the conference to discuss the commercial aspects of and the process for initiating a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting, email brendan.tyne@ambest.com or arthur.snyderIV@ambest.com.

For more information about the Bermuda Captive Conference’s virtual event, please visit the conference overview and agenda.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
