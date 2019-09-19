Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : to Sponsor Gamma Iota Sigma's 2019 Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

AM Best is a silver sponsor of the 48th Annual International Conference of Gamma Iota Sigma, the international risk management, insurance and actuarial science collegiate fraternity, from Sept. 26–28, 2019, in Dallas, TX.

Attendees can stop by booth 31 to learn about how AM Best is committed to supporting the education and development of the next generation of insurance industry professionals. Representatives will be on hand to discuss AM Best's role in the insurance industry as a credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider.

The conference, which will be held at the Hilton Anatole, provides an opportunity for students to develop professionally and expand on their insurance industry exposure and knowledge. The event includes the largest career fair of its kind, as well as numerous educational and diversity sessions.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pWAX : Introduces New Self-Service Portal for WAX : Blockchain Platform Development
PR
02:31pTrump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
RE
02:31pChinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue - U.S. agriculture chief
RE
02:31pCATERPILLAR : Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PR
02:31pCANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Three Year, 5 Million Share Repurchase Program  
BU
02:31pKINGLAND : Hires Senior Project Manager as Client Growth Continues
BU
02:31pLystek-Fairfield Organic Material Recovery Center Adds Another Bay Area Customer for Advanced Biosolids Management
GL
02:30pMEXICAN TOMATO GROWERS : Sign Agreement with U.S. Commerce Department
PR
02:29p Denver RTD Launches Newsroom for Public and News Media
BU
02:28pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Increases Credit Facility to $400 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group