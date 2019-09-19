AM Best : to Sponsor Gamma Iota Sigma's 2019 Annual Conference

AM Best is a silver sponsor of the 48th Annual International Conference of Gamma Iota Sigma, the international risk management, insurance and actuarial science collegiate fraternity, from Sept. 26–28, 2019, in Dallas, TX.

Attendees can stop by booth 31 to learn about how AM Best is committed to supporting the education and development of the next generation of insurance industry professionals. Representatives will be on hand to discuss AM Best's role in the insurance industry as a credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider.

The conference, which will be held at the Hilton Anatole, provides an opportunity for students to develop professionally and expand on their insurance industry exposure and knowledge. The event includes the largest career fair of its kind, as well as numerous educational and diversity sessions.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

