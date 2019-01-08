Log in
AM Best : to Sponsor Insurance Information Institute's Annual Joint Industry Forum

01/08/2019 | 08:45am EST

AM Best is a bronze sponsor of the Insurance Information Institute’s 37th annual Joint Industry Forum, to be held Jan. 17, 2019, at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

At the event, insurance industry leaders from the property/casualty, life and reinsurance industries will discuss timely topics of importance to the industry. This year’s theme is, titled, “Leading the Way Forward,” and the agenda will focus on flood and catastrophe resilience, along with talent and leadership, the economic impact of the geopolitical landscape and the challenges of innovation and artificial intelligence.

AMBestTV also will provide coverage of the forum with exclusive interviews with insurance industry executives. To arrange an interview at the event, please contact AM Best Senior Associate Editor Meg Green at meg.green@ambest.com. This coverage will be made available at http://www.ambest.tv.

The Insurance Information Institute is an industry-supported organization that offers insight and analysis to a wide range of audiences. To learn more about the forum, please view the official agenda.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
