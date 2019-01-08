AM Best : to Sponsor Insurance Information Institute's Annual Joint Industry Forum

AM Best is a bronze sponsor of the Insurance Information
Institute’s 37th annual Joint Industry Forum, to be held Jan. 17, 2019,
at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.
At the event, insurance industry leaders from the property/casualty,
life and reinsurance industries will discuss timely topics of importance
to the industry. This year’s theme is, titled, “Leading the Way
Forward,” and the agenda will focus on flood and catastrophe resilience,
along with talent and leadership, the economic impact of the
geopolitical landscape and the challenges of innovation and artificial
intelligence.
AMBestTV also will provide coverage of the forum with
exclusive interviews with insurance industry executives. To arrange an
interview at the event, please contact AM Best Senior Associate Editor
Meg Green at meg.green@ambest.com.
This coverage will be made available at http://www.ambest.tv.
The Insurance Information Institute is an industry-supported
organization that offers insight and analysis to a wide range of
audiences. To learn more about the forum, please view the official
agenda.
