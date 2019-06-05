AM Best : to Unveil New Report at Milan Briefing

AM Best will unveil insights into its rating process and
methodology, illustrated by focusing on the Italian insurance sector at
a special event it is hosting in Milan on 6 June 2019, the first AM Best
has held in Italy.
Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director, will present a session, titled,
“Demystifying Insurance Financial Strength Ratings Applying AM Best’s
Building Block Approach to ‘Italy Insurance S.p.A.’”, at a briefing for
senior executives in the Italian insurance industry. He will disclose
the findings of a new AM Best report, based on statistics from the
Italian insurance sector using Best’s Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM),
which follows AM Best’s building-block approach of balance sheet
strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk
management.
AM Best rates a number of Italian insurance companies. It also provides
Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and
Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for insurers worldwide. Visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings
for Best’s Credit Ratings and BCRM, which explains the rating process.
Riccardo Ciccozzi, director of market development for Europe, said: “The
Italian insurance industry has proven its resilience despite the
volatility surrounding the spread between German Bunds and BTP Bonds.
This is recognized in the ratings assigned by AM Best, based on a
methodology specifically focused on the insurance industry, and that
distinguishes clearly between Country Risk and Sovereign Risk.”
To access the full copy of AM Best’s report, “Applying AM Best’s
Building Block Approach to ‘Italy Insurance S.p.A.’”, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=286303.
