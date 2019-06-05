Log in
AM Best : to Unveil New Report at Milan Briefing

06/05/2019 | 02:01am EDT

AM Best will unveil insights into its rating process and methodology, illustrated by focusing on the Italian insurance sector at a special event it is hosting in Milan on 6 June 2019, the first AM Best has held in Italy.

Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director, will present a session, titled, “Demystifying Insurance Financial Strength Ratings Applying AM Best’s Building Block Approach to ‘Italy Insurance S.p.A.’”, at a briefing for senior executives in the Italian insurance industry. He will disclose the findings of a new AM Best report, based on statistics from the Italian insurance sector using Best’s Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM), which follows AM Best’s building-block approach of balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management.

AM Best rates a number of Italian insurance companies. It also provides Financial Strength, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit and Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings for insurers worldwide. Visit http://www.ambest.com/ratings for Best’s Credit Ratings and BCRM, which explains the rating process.

Riccardo Ciccozzi, director of market development for Europe, said: “The Italian insurance industry has proven its resilience despite the volatility surrounding the spread between German Bunds and BTP Bonds. This is recognized in the ratings assigned by AM Best, based on a methodology specifically focused on the insurance industry, and that distinguishes clearly between Country Risk and Sovereign Risk.”

To access the full copy of AM Best’s report, “Applying AM Best’s Building Block Approach to ‘Italy Insurance S.p.A.’”, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=286303.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

© Business Wire 2019
