Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM BestTV: Despite Storms, Outlook for Germany's Non-Life Sector Stable, Says AM Best Financial Analyst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

In this AMBestTV episode, Konstantin Langowski, financial analyst, AM Best, said despite a slight deterioration of the combined ratio for Germany’s non-life industry in 2018, the overall sector's financial condition still supports a stable market segment outlook. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=germannonlife419 to view the entire program.

Langowski spoke about AM Best’s rationale for its stable outlook on Germany’s non-life sector.

“The three main reasons for AM Best’s stable outlook are the sector’s solid rate adjustments, the German non-life insurers’ strong balance sheets and good enterprise risk management,” said Langowski.

He also addressed why AM Best expects the sector’s growth to slow down in 2019.

“Growth will be subdued in 2019. Although domestic demand is likely to remain robust, the slowdown in global economic momentum, as well as continuous trade tensions, remains a key risk for the German economy. However, solid rate adjustments are likely to remain a positive factor for growth in the German non-life market.”

Looking forward, Langowski said he believes some of the challenges to the sector will be the continued unfavorable performance of the property market, due to commercial property results, which has been weak over the past five years. In addition, severe-weather events in certain years also have had a negative impact on the combined ratios of private property carriers.

To access a copy of this market segment report, titled, “Market Segment Outlook: Germany Non-Life”, visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=284326.

Recent AMBestTV episodes:

  • To Cover the Biggest Risk Needs, Think Microinsurance: Attendees at the International Insurance Society (IIS) Global Insurance Forum said insurers coming together to create programs and products, along with technology, are helping to bring insurance coverage to developing and impoverished regions: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=iis3619.
  • Closing the Protection Gap Takes More Than Insurance: Insurers gathered at the IIS Global Insurance Forum said new analytic tools and better risk reduction will help reduce losses to disasters, not just transfer more risk to insurers: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=iis2619.
  • Insurers' Biggest Risk Is Losing Touch With the Customer: Attendees to the IIS Global Insurance Forum said insurers are leveraging technology and analytics, but are competing with a wider range of service providers for the attention and trust of customers: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=iis1619.
  • Hong Kong's New Health Program Widens Insurers' Opportunities, Says Manulife CEO: Guy Mills, chief executive officer, Manulife (International) Ltd., said Hong Kong's new voluntary health insurance scheme provides tax incentives for residents to broaden their health coverage, easing pressure on government programs: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=mills519.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pMental Health Advocate and Comedian Bill Bernat Announced as Keynote Speaker for Compass Health's 2019 Building Communities of Hope Gala
BU
01:53pNestlé, Novartis at Risk of London Trading Ban -- Update
DJ
01:51pRR DONNELLEY & SONS : Build, Buy or Service — How Will You Digitally Transform Your Communications?
PU
01:51pRIVERSIDE RESEARCH : Presents Highest Organization Honors to 10 Employees
PR
01:50pINTERNATIONAL COACH FEDERATION : 's #ExperienceCoaching Series Features Stories of Empowerment from Around the World
BU
01:48pCHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Receives Approval from the State of Michigan to Initiate Construction of its Hemp Processing Facility
AQ
01:46pBANK OF IRELAND : Announces Group CFO's intention to step down - 61 KB
PU
01:46pIBI : The Making of botIBI, the Coolest New Member of the IBI Family
PU
01:46pREAL MATTERS : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31
PU
01:46pInventory Forecasting Solutions to Enhance Supply Chain Efficiencies for Businesses | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story on Inventory Forecasting Solution for an Organic Food Company to Gain Detailed Insights
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About