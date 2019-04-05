AM BestTV: Foreign Investment in China's Life Sector Set to Rise, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst

In this episode of AM BestTV, James Chan, senior financial
analyst, AM Best, said China's move to raise limits on foreign
ownership of insurance companies will benefit the country's insurance
industry and that China's life insurance sector is poised to see
expanded foreign investment. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=china419
to view the entire program.
Chan spoke about China's initiative to open further the market to
foreign companies in the financial services industry, including the
insurance sector.
“Last year, China made a regulatory move to lift the cap on foreign
ownership of insurance companies to 51% and also to remove the cap
within the next three years,” said Chan. “Regulators have granted
approvals to several insurers and banks to enter China's market.”
Chan also said foreign ownership to date has been more prevalent on the
non-life insurance side.
“Between the life and non-life insurance sectors in China, the latter is
relatively more open to foreign investors,” said Chan. “On the life
side, the majority of the life insurance companies are joint ventures
between domestic non-insurance enterprises with foreign insurance
groups, but only a handful of them have foreign ownership of 5% or more.
Despite an increasing affluence and expanding middle-income class in
China, the protection gap remains quite wide. In AM Best’s opinion,
China’s life insurance sector poses many opportunities for foreign
capital.”
Recent episodes of AM BestTV include:
-
Insurance-Linked Securities Investors Become Cagier After Recent
Catastrophe Losses, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Mariza
Costa, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said reinsurance losses in
2017 and 2018 broke a pattern of more regular returns and also stemmed
events that were not as well modeled as more traditional perils: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=costa319.
-
Spanish Insurers Turn to Technology to Enhance, Reach and Control
Costs, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Jessica Botelho,
senior financial analyst, AM Best, said insurers in Spain are using
technology to combat limited growth opportunities in domestic markets
and political risk in Latin America: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=spanishtechtrends319.
-
Converging Forces Drive Mergers &Acquisitions for Insurers in CIS
Region, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Valeria Ermakova,
senior financial analyst, AM Best, said business costs, bank
consolidation and increased regulatory scrutiny have furthered mergers
and acquisitions among insurers in the Commonwealth of Independent
States: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cis_english319.
-
Insurers in Western Europe Look to Mergers and Acquisitions for
Growth, Says AM Best Managing Director: Greg Carter, managing
director, analytics, AM Best, said most rated insurers in Western
Europe carry a stable outlook, but face challenges to grow faster than
the mature markets they serve: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=westerneurope319.
AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance
industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments
in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up
for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html.
View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005344/en/