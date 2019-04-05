Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM BestTV: Foreign Investment in China's Life Sector Set to Rise, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

In this episode of AM BestTV, James Chan, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said China's move to raise limits on foreign ownership of insurance companies will benefit the country's insurance industry and that China's life insurance sector is poised to see expanded foreign investment. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=china419 to view the entire program.

Chan spoke about China's initiative to open further the market to foreign companies in the financial services industry, including the insurance sector.

“Last year, China made a regulatory move to lift the cap on foreign ownership of insurance companies to 51% and also to remove the cap within the next three years,” said Chan. “Regulators have granted approvals to several insurers and banks to enter China's market.”

Chan also said foreign ownership to date has been more prevalent on the non-life insurance side.

“Between the life and non-life insurance sectors in China, the latter is relatively more open to foreign investors,” said Chan. “On the life side, the majority of the life insurance companies are joint ventures between domestic non-insurance enterprises with foreign insurance groups, but only a handful of them have foreign ownership of 5% or more. Despite an increasing affluence and expanding middle-income class in China, the protection gap remains quite wide. In AM Best’s opinion, China’s life insurance sector poses many opportunities for foreign capital.”

Recent episodes of AM BestTV include:

  • Insurance-Linked Securities Investors Become Cagier After Recent Catastrophe Losses, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Mariza Costa, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said reinsurance losses in 2017 and 2018 broke a pattern of more regular returns and also stemmed events that were not as well modeled as more traditional perils: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=costa319.
  • Spanish Insurers Turn to Technology to Enhance, Reach and Control Costs, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Jessica Botelho, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said insurers in Spain are using technology to combat limited growth opportunities in domestic markets and political risk in Latin America: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=spanishtechtrends319.
  • Converging Forces Drive Mergers &Acquisitions for Insurers in CIS Region, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Valeria Ermakova, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said business costs, bank consolidation and increased regulatory scrutiny have furthered mergers and acquisitions among insurers in the Commonwealth of Independent States: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cis_english319.
  • Insurers in Western Europe Look to Mergers and Acquisitions for Growth, Says AM Best Managing Director: Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, AM Best, said most rated insurers in Western Europe carry a stable outlook, but face challenges to grow faster than the mature markets they serve: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=westerneurope319.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pFINCANTIERI : Shareholders' meeting approves 2018 financial statements - new board of directors appointed
PU
12:32pB RILEY FINANCIAL : . Riley FR Leads Financing for acock & Wilcox Enterprises
AQ
12:32pMilamber Ventures Plc - Proposed WIthdrawal from NEX
PR
12:32pPipelineDeals CRM Sponsors the 2019 Industrial Supply Association Convention
GL
12:31pCOMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank favour takeover rather than holding company structure - sources
RE
12:31pBAUSCH HEALTH : Ophthalmics, Inc. Becomes a Direct Distributor of Bausch Health
AQ
12:31pConnectWise Named One of Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces for 6th Year in a Row
GL
12:31pMilamber Ventures Plc - Trading Update and Issue of Equity
PR
12:31pSIEMENS : launches FABRIC – Turning urban data into a dynamic visualization of Jamestown Siemens launched an extraordinary data visualization project called FABRIC at the German Africa Business Summit in Accra
AQ
12:30pROKISKIO SURIS : Convocation of the 30 April 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About