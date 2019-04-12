AM BestTV: French Nonlife Insurance Sector Remains Competitive But Resilient, Says AM Best Director

In this episode of AM BestTV, Ghislain Le Cam, director for
analytics, AM Best, discusses the factors behind the rating
agency’s stable market segment outlook on France’s nonlife insurance
market. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=U.K.life419
to view the entire program.
Le Cam said that underpinning AM Best’s rationale for the outlook is
insurers’ ability to navigate market dynamics.
“The stable outlook for the French market mainly reflects the overall
market dynamics that are stable, but still very challenging,” he said.
“The fact is that in this environment, the insurers have been fairly
resilient. The environment in France is one of severe competition with
pressures on technical margins, and yet, interest rates are still at
historically low levels. … Additionally, the market is pretty
well-diversified.”
Le Cam said insurers remain well-capitalized, and AM Best expects
insurers’ balance sheets to remain robust.
“Capital bases are expected to continue to progress with good organic
capital generation,” said Le Cam. “In addition, when it comes to balance
sheet strength and solvency levels, because of the historically low
interest rates that have been prevailing in recent years, there has been
an increased appetite for some non-traditional asset classes in real
estate and a bit more in equities. With that said, the overall asset
allocation for the French non-life market remains relatively
conservative. AM Best believes the market would be able to absorb market
shocks.”
To access a copy of this market segment report, titled, “Market Segment
Outlook: French Non-Life”, visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=284193.
