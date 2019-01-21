AM BestTV: Insurance Industry Honors Marsh & McLennan Companies CEO: ‘A Passion for Running to Problems and Solving Them'

In this episode of AM BestTV from the St. John’s University’s 24th annual Insurance Leader of the Year awards dinner, insurance industry executives honor Daniel S. Glaser, president and chief executive officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., as the School of Risk Management’s “2018 Insurance Leader of the Year.” Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=insuranceleader119 to view the entire program.

Glaser spoke about the honor at the event, which took place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“When I see the award recipients from years’ past, I am in awe,” said Glaser. “I’m very humbled by it.”

In the episode, industry peers and friends, including Julio Portalatin, president and CEO of Mercer, John Doyle, president and CEO of Marsh and Kevin Kelley, vice chairman, Global Risk Solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., discussed Glaser’s contributions to the insurance industry.

“We couldn’t be happier to celebrate Dan’s success in the business,” said Kelley.

