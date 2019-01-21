Log in
AM BestTV: Insurance Industry Honors Marsh & McLennan Companies CEO: ‘A Passion for Running to Problems and Solving Them'

01/21/2019 | 04:08pm EST

In this episode of AM BestTV from the St. John’s University’s 24th annual Insurance Leader of the Year awards dinner, insurance industry executives honor Daniel S. Glaser, president and chief executive officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., as the School of Risk Management’s “2018 Insurance Leader of the Year.” Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=insuranceleader119 to view the entire program.

Glaser spoke about the honor at the event, which took place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“When I see the award recipients from years’ past, I am in awe,” said Glaser. “I’m very humbled by it.”

In the episode, industry peers and friends, including Julio Portalatin, president and CEO of Mercer, John Doyle, president and CEO of Marsh and Kevin Kelley, vice chairman, Global Risk Solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., discussed Glaser’s contributions to the insurance industry.

“We couldn’t be happier to celebrate Dan’s success in the business,” said Kelley.

Recent episodes of AM BestTV include:

  • AM Best Director Discusses Factors Behind Raised Estimate for Insurance Asbestos and Environmental Exposures: Brian O’Larte, director, AM Best, discusses the reasons behind the rating agency’s increased estimate to $146 billion of net ultimate losses for asbestos and environmental exposures: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=aande119.
  • Standing Up to Risk: The Events and Issues That Built Today's Insurance Industry: In an hour-long documentary, AM Best analysts and editors examine the catastrophes, social, regulatory and technological developments that reshaped an industry and set the trajectory for tomorrow's insurance and risk management environment: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=reviewpreview2018.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
