AM BestTV: Larger, Diversified EMEA-Based Insurers Show Better Results, Says AM Best Senior Director

In this episode of AM BestTV, Mahesh Mistry, senior director
of analytics, AM Best, said insurers in emerging markets of
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) experienced greater financial
volatility in 2018, but that the more well-diversified companies
produced stronger earnings. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=emea119
to view the entire program.
Mistry spoke about the building-block approach AM Best employs when
evaluating EMEA companies.
“AM Best has four main building blocks that it applies: balance sheet
strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk
management (ERM),” said Mistry. “Now when we are looking at our sample
set, you generally find those big global groups that have diversified
earnings—not just geographically by earnings, but by product as
well—tend to have better results and lower volatility.”
Mistry also said that somewhat unsurprisingly, companies in emerging
markets tend to experience more volatility. “Country risk plays a more
prominent role in our analysis where we are looking at the economic,
political and financial risks,” said Mistry.
To access a copy of this market segment report, titled, “Reviewing
Best’s Credit Rating Methodology’s Impact on EMEA Ratings,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=281796.
Recent episodes of AM BestTV include:
-
Gibraltar Insurers Prep for Impact of Brexit, U.K. Motor Changes,
Says AM Best Senior Director: Catherine Thomas, senior director of
analytics, AM Best, discusses a recent report about how some Gibraltar
insurers may have to adapt once the United Kingdom (U.K.) exits the
European Union (EU) in order to retain EU business: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=gibralter219.
-
Employment Growth Boosts U.S. Workers' Comp Sector, Say AM Best
Analysts: Jacqalene Lentz, director, and Associate Director David
Blades, both of AM Best, discuss how workers’ compensation insurers
have seen premium growth and improved safety, but some loss exposures
persist: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=workerscomp119.
-
U.S. Non-Standard Auto Insurers See Improved Results, Face
Obstacles, Say AM Best Analysts: David Blades, associate director,
and Bob Skrabal, financial analyst, both of AM Best, review a recent
market segment report that shows the U.S. non-standard automobile
sector has started to show improvement after a long period of
unfavorable results: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=nonstandardauto119.
-
Complex Catastrophe Losses Are Having a Wider Impact, Says AM Best
Chief Rating Officer: Stefan Holzberger, senior managing director
and chief rating officer, AM Best, said recent hurricanes and
wildfires created business interruptions and other losses beyond the
expectations of modelers, insurers and investors: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=holzberger119.
AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance
industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments
in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up
for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html.
View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005739/en/