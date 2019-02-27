AM BestTV: New Talent Is Pushing Insurers to Innovate Faster, Says Expert Panel

In this episode of AM BestTV from the Emerging Leaders
Conference in Miami, a panel of insurance industry executives said new
talent is pushing the insurance industry to innovate and integrate
change faster. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=paneltalent219
to view the entire program.
The panel spoke about talent, skills and specializations in the fields
of technology, analytics and data.
“Probably more than ever before, there is a surplus of high quality
talent across the country,” said Dan Hofmeister, financial analyst, AM
Best. “Insurance is benefiting from that, especially in being able
to scoop some of these recent college graduates.”
Jyotipriya Ajay, assistant vice president, Amica Mutual Insurance Co.,
said the skills companies need in their workforces are changing, and
discussed the challenges her company faced in replacing decades-old
policy processes and systems.
“We did not realize what skill sets would be required when we started
our core modernization. We came with only a lot of legacy knowledge and
legacy experience of the insurance industry. We were given a task to
build a new system and new products for the consumer of tomorrow. Today,
we need to select the right talent for the autonomous cars of tomorrow,
as well as for the artificial intelligence technology that we need,” she
said.
Looking to the future, Kunal Malhotra, vice president, innovation &
product development, Assurant-Global Specialty, said he believes that,
“If you are going to stay competitive, and if you are going to keep
growing and attract top talent, you have to make sure that things move a
lot faster in this industry. The benchmark for this has already been set
by Amazon and Google.”
Agreeing with Malhotra, Hofmeister said, “Insurtech companies are coming
out and being innovative beyond what we have seen in insurance for
years. The insurance companies that adapt the fastest are going to be
the ones that survive.”
