AM BestTV: Partial Federal Shutdown Hampers U.S. Insurers' National Efforts

In this episode of AM BestTV, attendees at the Insurance Information Institute’s Joint Industry Forum in New York City said the partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government is hampering progress on a host of issues, ranging from floods to tariffs. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=jointforum1119 to view the entire program.

Executives attending this forum expressed frustration with the shutdown.

“This shutdown is obviously very distracting. The federal government is stalemated on its most basic function, which is providing the funding for very basic government services,” said David Sampson, president and chief executive officer, American Property Casualty Insurance Association. “Nothing can move forward on any of these other important key public policy issues.”

Roy Wright, president and chief executive officer, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, and a former chief executive of national flood at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said, “It makes you angry that the government has not been able to come to a solution to get people back in. There are so many services that the government provides that affect the housing industry and the like, but particularly in the flood and insurance spaces.”

Other people that appear in this episode:

Sean Kevelighan, president and chief executive officer, Insurance Information Institute; and

Frank Nutter, president, Reinsurance Association of America.

