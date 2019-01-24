AM BestTV: Partial Federal Shutdown Hampers U.S. Insurers' National Efforts

In this episode of AM BestTV, attendees at the Insurance
Information Institute’s Joint Industry Forum in New York City said the
partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government is hampering progress on
a host of issues, ranging from floods to tariffs. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=jointforum1119
to view the entire program.
Executives attending this forum expressed frustration with the shutdown.
“This shutdown is obviously very distracting. The federal government is
stalemated on its most basic function, which is providing the funding
for very basic government services,” said David Sampson, president and
chief executive officer, American Property Casualty Insurance
Association. “Nothing can move forward on any of these other important
key public policy issues.”
Roy Wright, president and chief executive officer, Insurance Institute
for Business & Home Safety, and a former chief executive of national
flood at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), said, “It makes
you angry that the government has not been able to come to a solution to
get people back in. There are so many services that the government
provides that affect the housing industry and the like, but particularly
in the flood and insurance spaces.”
Other people that appear in this episode:
-
Sean Kevelighan, president and chief executive officer, Insurance
Information Institute; and
-
Frank Nutter, president, Reinsurance Association of America.
Recent episodes of AM BestTV include:
-
Property/Casualty Insurers’ Outlook for 2019 Positive, But With a
Chance of Upheaval: Attendees at the Insurance Information
Institute’s Joint Industry Forum said the industry has demonstrated
its ability to weather storms and other natural disasters, but will be
buffeted by an increasingly contentious political climate and an
advancing technology sector: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=jointforum2119.
-
Insurance Industry Honors Marsh & McLennan Companies CEO: ‘A
Passion for Running to Problems and Solving Them’: Insurance
industry executives honor Daniel S. Glaser, president and chief
executive officer of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., as the School
of Risk Management’s “2018 Insurance Leader of the Year”: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=insuranceleader119.
-
AM Best Director Discusses Factors Behind Raised Estimate for
Insurance Asbestos and Environmental Exposures: Brian O’Larte,
director, AM Best, discusses the reasons behind the rating agency’s
increased estimate to $146 billion of net ultimate losses for asbestos
and environmental exposures: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=aande119.
-
Standing Up to Risk: The Events and Issues That Built Today's
Insurance Industry: In an hour-long documentary, AM Best
analysts and editors examine the catastrophes, social, regulatory and
technological developments that reshaped an industry and set the
trajectory for tomorrow's insurance and risk management environment: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=reviewpreview2018.
AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance
industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments
in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up
for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html.
View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005669/en/