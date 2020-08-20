Log in
AM BestTV Presents An Industry Transformed: Reaching Beyond the Industry

08/20/2020 | 09:34am EDT

Top industry leaders share their thoughts about the pandemic and its impact on the insurance industry in the four-part series, “An Industry Transformed.”

In this segment, panelists discuss the risks that insurers say will remain beyond the scope of private insurers. What have insurers learned from terrorism-risk programs, various state risk authorities and new sources of risk capital? As insurers, regulators and political leaders try to de-risk the future, how do insurers adapt? If there is to be a government response, such as a PRIA program, how should it work? Watch now: www.ambest.com/ambtv/reach.

Panelists include:

  • Barry Gilway, president, chief executive officer and executive director, Citizens Property Insurance;
  • Tim Richison, Former chief financial officer, California Earthquake Authority; and
  • Howard Kunreuther, co-director of the Wharton Risk Management Decision Processes Center, University of Pennsylvania.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
