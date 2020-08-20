AM BestTV Presents An Industry Transformed: Reaching Beyond the Industry

Top industry leaders share their thoughts about the pandemic and its impact on the insurance industry in the four-part series, “An Industry Transformed.”

In this segment, panelists discuss the risks that insurers say will remain beyond the scope of private insurers. What have insurers learned from terrorism-risk programs, various state risk authorities and new sources of risk capital? As insurers, regulators and political leaders try to de-risk the future, how do insurers adapt? If there is to be a government response, such as a PRIA program, how should it work? Watch now: www.ambest.com/ambtv/reach.

Panelists include:

Barry Gilway, president, chief executive officer and executive director, Citizens Property Insurance;

Tim Richison, Former chief financial officer, California Earthquake Authority; and

Howard Kunreuther, co-director of the Wharton Risk Management Decision Processes Center, University of Pennsylvania.

