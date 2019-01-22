AM BestTV: Property/Casualty Insurers' Outlook for 2019 Positive, But With a Chance of Upheaval

In this episode of AM BestTV, attendees at the Insurance Information Institute’s Joint Industry Forum in New York City said the industry has demonstrated its ability to weather storms and other natural disasters, but will be buffeted by an increasingly contentious political climate and an advancing technology sector. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=jointforum2119 to view the entire program.

Investors are optimistic about what 2019 holds for the industry, which is reflected in the theme of this year’s forum, “Leading the Way Forward.”

“There is great support in capital, making it a very strong, financial industry,” said Sandra Parrillo, president and chief executive officer, Providence Mutual. “The industry has proven that it can weather any disaster, whether man-made or natural. Additionally, the opportunities to bring in new people are enormous.”

David Sampson, president and chief executive officer, American Property Casualty Insurance Association, addressed the issues of innovation, technology and regulation.

“Innovation and technology are continuing to have a growing transformation on the industry. Also, in terms of the broad regulatory outlook on the industry, the political polarization that already exists is only going to increase throughout 2019,” he said.

Other people that appear in this episode:

Sean Kevelighan, president and chief executive officer, Insurance Information Institute;

Keith Wolfe, president, U.S. property/casualty, Swiss Re;

Frank Nutter, president, Reinsurance Association of America; and

John Huff, president and chief executive officer, Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers.

