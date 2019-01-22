AM BestTV: Property/Casualty Insurers' Outlook for 2019 Positive, But With a Chance of Upheaval

In this episode of AM BestTV, attendees at the Insurance
Information Institute’s Joint Industry Forum in New York City said the
industry has demonstrated its ability to weather storms and other
natural disasters, but will be buffeted by an increasingly contentious
political climate and an advancing technology sector. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=jointforum2119
to view the entire program.
Investors are optimistic about what 2019 holds for the industry, which
is reflected in the theme of this year’s forum, “Leading the Way
Forward.”
“There is great support in capital, making it a very strong, financial
industry,” said Sandra Parrillo, president and chief executive officer,
Providence Mutual. “The industry has proven that it can weather any
disaster, whether man-made or natural. Additionally, the opportunities
to bring in new people are enormous.”
David Sampson, president and chief executive officer, American Property
Casualty Insurance Association, addressed the issues of innovation,
technology and regulation.
“Innovation and technology are continuing to have a growing
transformation on the industry. Also, in terms of the broad regulatory
outlook on the industry, the political polarization that already exists
is only going to increase throughout 2019,” he said.
Other people that appear in this episode:
-
Sean Kevelighan, president and chief executive officer, Insurance
Information Institute;
-
Keith Wolfe, president, U.S. property/casualty, Swiss Re;
-
Frank Nutter, president, Reinsurance Association of America; and
-
John Huff, president and chief executive officer, Association of
Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers.
