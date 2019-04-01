Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM BestTV: Spanish Insurers Turn to Technology to Enhance, Reach and Control Costs, Says Senior Financial Analyst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

In this episode of AM BestTV, Jessica Botelho, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said insurers in Spain are using technology to combat limited growth opportunities in domestic markets and political risk in Latin America. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=spanishtechtrends319 to view the entire program.

Botelho addressed the issue of what is the motivation for companies needing to invest in technology.

“Spanish insurers are finding that there is limited growth in both their domestic and foreign markets,” said Botelho. “Domestically, insurers are faced with tight margins and lower investment returns due to the persistent low-interest rate environment…. In Latin America, there has been some increase in political and economic tensions, which has really made insurers more cautious in their growth plans there.”

Botelho also highlighted how technology is driving sales.

“Insurers are able to collect quite a lot of information on their consumers, and they are using that information to create new products. They are tailoring products in such a way to better service their customers, as well as enhance the customer experience. Another way that technology is being used is internally through the streamlining process, streamlining the functions and creating efficiencies through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” she said.

To access a copy of this special report, titled, “Spanish Insurers Utilise New Technology, but Traditional Distribution Methods Dominate,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=282925.

Recent episodes of AM BestTV include:

  • Converging Forces Drive Mergers &Acquisitions for Insurers in CIS Region, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Valeria Ermakova, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said business costs, bank consolidation and increased regulatory scrutiny have furthered mergers and acquisitions among insurers in the Commonwealth of Independent States: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cis_english319.
  • Insurers in Western Europe Look to Mergers and Acquisitions for Growth, Says AM Best Managing Director: Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, AM Best, said most rated insurers in Western Europe carry a stable outlook, but face challenges to grow faster than the mature markets they serve: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=westerneurope319.
  • Blockchain Already a Presence in Captive Insurance Sector, Says Captive Panel: A panel of captive insurance experts at the Captive Insurance Companies Association (CICA) 2019 International Conference, discuss the ways blockchain technology potentially can help companies better manage captive-insured risks: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cica3319.
  • ‘A Black Eye for the Industry’: Spirit Commercial Auto RRG Insolvency Talk of CICA: The placement of Nevada-based Spirit Commercial Auto Risk Retention Group into permanent receivership and how it might impact the alternative risk transfer market was the preferred topic of discussion at the CICA conference: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cica19.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44pWeitz Receives ABC Eagle Award for Construction Excellence
BU
01:43pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
GL
01:43pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Help JetBlue ‘GreenUp®' Your Local Community with Grants for Local Environmental Non-Profits
BU
01:42pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trovagene Highlights Presentation Of Results From Phase 1b ProSTAR Trial Of CPI-1205 At AACR Meeting
PU
01:41pHOTAPP BLOCKCHAIN INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
01:41pAMER SPORTS CORPORATION : Managers' transactions - Sälzer
AQ
01:41pBrazilian President Bolsonaro Receives Friends of Zion Award
PR
01:39pSIERRA INCOME CORPORATION : Schedules Investor Conference Call
BU
01:39pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
01:38pSMG INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : Aramco's $10 billion-plus bond plan shows profits put top earner Apple ..
2BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE AB : (publ) publishes its 2018 Annual Report and Corporate Governance Report
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Lyft gives up debut gains on second day of trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About