AM BestTV: Spanish Insurers Turn to Technology to Enhance, Reach and Control Costs, Says Senior Financial Analyst

In this episode of AM BestTV, Jessica Botelho, senior
financial analyst, AM Best, said insurers in Spain are using
technology to combat limited growth opportunities in domestic markets
to view the entire program.
to view the entire program.
Botelho addressed the issue of what is the motivation for companies
needing to invest in technology.
“Spanish insurers are finding that there is limited growth in both their
domestic and foreign markets,” said Botelho. “Domestically, insurers are
faced with tight margins and lower investment returns due to the
persistent low-interest rate environment…. In Latin America, there has
been some increase in political and economic tensions, which has really
made insurers more cautious in their growth plans there.”
Botelho also highlighted how technology is driving sales.
“Insurers are able to collect quite a lot of information on their
consumers, and they are using that information to create new products.
They are tailoring products in such a way to better service their
customers, as well as enhance the customer experience. Another way that
technology is being used is internally through the streamlining process,
streamlining the functions and creating efficiencies through the use of
artificial intelligence and machine learning,” she said.
To access a copy of this special report, titled, “Spanish Insurers
Utilise New Technology, but Traditional Distribution Methods Dominate,”
visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=282925.
