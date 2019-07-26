Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM BestTV: U.S. Insurers Increase Private Equity Holdings, Says AM Best Analyst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

In this AMBestTV episode, Jason Hopper, associate director, AM Best, said U.S. life/annuity insurers have shown the greatest interest in private equity investments, with property/casualty and health insurers showing increased activity as well. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=privateequity719 to view the entire program.

Hopper highlighted the shift toward private equities as insurance companies continue to search for additional investment yield.

“From 2013-2016, holdings in private equity investments were relatively flat throughout the entire insurance industry,” said Hopper. “However, over the last two years, there has been a noticeable uptick predominantly driven by the life/annuity industry, with the property/casualty and health segments also increasing their holdings.”

Hopper also addressed what he believes is driving these additional investments.

“There has been a focus on private equity, as diversification is a key player. Private equity investments are relatively low-correlated compared with other asset classes, so they are somewhat isolated. InsurTech is also likely another reason. If companies do not have the expertise or sources to commit more funds to innovation and technology in-house, investing through a private equity fund might be a way to get into that space.”

To access a copy of this special report, titled, “Private Equity Holdings Spike for All Insurance Segments,” visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=287169.

Recent AMBestTV episodes:

  • Life Insurers Drawn to Direct-to-Consumer but Face Obstacles, Say AM Best Analysts: Michael Adams, senior financial analyst, and Igor Bass, financial analyst, both of AM Best, said many life insurers are at varying stages of building direct-to-consumer distribution, but they also must address challenges: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=dtc719.
  • Life/Annuity Insurers Better Prepared for Next Downturn, Say AM Best Analysts: Ken Johnson, senior director, and Thomas Rosendale, director, both of AM Best, examine how changes in product mix and asset allocation, along with a focus on asset liability and enterprise risk management, will likely affect life/annuity insurers in the event of an economic slowdown: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=la719.
  • Cyber Coverage Growth Attracts Competitors, Say AM Best Analysts: Fred Eslami, associate director, and Sam Hanig, senior industry analyst, both of AM Best, review insurers’ filing data that shows the top writers of U.S. cyber liability coverage: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cyber719.
  • Investor Interest in Insurtech Prods Traditional Insurers: Andrew Johnston, global head of insurtech, Willis Re, said many insurers are stepping up their own technology and innovation efforts to better respond to technology-enabled competitors: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=johnston519.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pBACTECH ENVIRONMENTAL : Announces First Closing of Private Placement
AQ
01:21pAMAZON COM : Trump says U.S. to hit France with 'substantial' action for digital tax
RE
01:20pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Prices $564 Million K-Deal, K-W09, Supporting Affordable Multifamily Housing for Low- and Moderate-Income Working Families
PU
01:19pECB finds capital shortfalls at two Bulgarian banks
RE
01:19pCourt Confirms Reorganization Plan for Joerns Healthcare
PR
01:18pQUEST SOLUTION, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:17pDish Cuts Off 22 Disney-Owned Regional Sports Networks
DJ
01:17pFerrara to Succeed Larkin as President and CEO of the National Grocers Association
GL
01:17pCREDIT AGRICOLE : Caceis Bank Launches KAS Takeover Offer
DJ
01:16p3M : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group