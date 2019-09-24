Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM BestTV at InsureTech Connect: Insurance Fundamentals Take Center Stage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

In this AMBestTV episode from the 2019 InsureTech Connect conference in Las Vegas, NV, attendees said technology and new competitors are remaking insurance operations, but core principles remain crucial to insurance success. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=itc1919 to view the entire program.

In this episode, insurance industry executives said that despite the rapid pace of technological change, the fundamentals remain the same.

“Taking a look today, in comparison with what we were doing 30 years ago, and you can see it is not dramatically different,” said Mark Purowitz, senior partner, Deloitte Consulting. “The pace of technology has changed a lot, but what we do and how we do it, is still fundamentally what we did 25-30 years ago.”

Caribou Honig, chairman and co-founder, InsureTech Connect, addressed the issue from the data and analytics perspective.

“There will still be companies fundamentally bearing risks, which means data, analytics and discipline underwriting are going to be crucial to the industry. How that happens will evolve, but the core of using the data and analytics will stay the same,” he said.

Bill Pieroni, chief executive officer, Acord, said he believes that, “The underlining business processes, the organizational structure, technology, data, software and infrastructure may change. However, selling a product, getting investor returns, managing loss cost and dealing with counterparties, will not.”

Other people that appear in this episode:

  • Mitchell Wasserman, chief product officer, Insurity; and
  • Dan Keough, chairman and chief executive officer, Holmes Murphy & Associates.

For full video coverage of the 2019 InsureTech Connect conference, including exclusive executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv/itc19.

Other continuing AMBestTV conference coverage includes:

  • From the NAMIC Conference: Buoyed by Improved Results, Mutual Insurers Prepare for the Next Round of Competition: Attendees at the annual conference of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) said the challenge for mutuals is to leverage new technology, develop new products and services and focus on their agents and insureds: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=namic1919. Related NAMIC coverage at http://www.ambest.tv/namic19.
  • From the WSIA Annual Marketplace: Thriving Wholesale and Specialty Sectors Draw Insurers to Annual Event: Attendees to the Wholesale and Specialty Insurance Association’s (WSIA) Annual Marketplace said the surplus lines sector supports its growth by focusing on new risks and coverages: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=wsia1919. Related WSIA coverage at http://www.ambest.tv/wsia19.

AMBestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AMBestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pVISTRA ENERGY : TXU Energy Announces Energy Leadership Award Recipients
PU
03:08pVF : Racing Against the Climate Change Clock
PU
03:08pITALEAF : The Board of directors of TerniEnergia approves the results as at 31 December 2018
PU
03:08pSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Current report for the convening of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders on 14 November 2019 – 24 September 2019
PU
03:08pGAP : Banana Republic and Jared Goff Introduce New Fall 2019 Campaign, a Cheeky Nod to...
PU
03:07pSOFTBANK : WeWork's Neumann to step down as CEO, give up control
RE
03:07piA Clarington Investments announces September 2019 distributions for Active ETF Series
AQ
03:05pAITEO : U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Appoints Benedict Peters To Advisory Board Of The U.S.-Africa Business Center
EQ
03:04pImproving Health Care Infrastructure to Rural Populations Key to Reducing Health Disparities
BU
03:03pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Carbonite, Inc. - CARB
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
4METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
5Trump criticizes China's trade practices at U.N., will not take 'bad deal'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group