AM BestTV at the Bermuda Captive Conference: As Companies' Understanding of Risk Evolves, So Do Their Captives

06/13/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

In this AMBestTV episode, attendees at the Bermuda Captive Conference in Southampton, Bermuda, said captive sponsors continue to find new ways to place their risk into insurance captives, including more third-party risk. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=bcc2619 to view the entire program.

Industry leaders spoke about how the captive industry has progressed, and what opportunities could become available.

“If we are looking at businesses that are really digital-focused, which obviously is a growing area, those types of businesses are experiencing much higher risk in the areas of data protection and cyber,” said Becky Vernon, senior counsel, ASW Law. “Traditional insurance companies are really challenged in pricing those types of risk, primarily because they do not actually own the data that would enable them to price effectively. The data is actually owned by the company that operates the digital business. So potentially, those companies are now going to be looking to insure those types of risk through a captive.”

Reflecting on his 20 years in the captive market, Dan Towle, president, Captive Insurance Companies Association, said, “One of the most exciting things about the captive industry is that it does not stand still. With new risks coming out all the time, who would have thought we would have things like terrorism or cyber risks. Captives have always fill that unique need and are often ahead of the traditional marketplace.”

Susan Molineux, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said, “The captive market was born out of innovation. Captives first were formed as an innovative way to transfer risk. Captives are certainly here to stay they are just going to be used differently.”

Other people in this episode:

  • Scott Reynolds, president and chief executive officer, Member Insurance;
  • Anup Seth, partner, managing director, Aon; and
  • Ellen Charnley, president, Marsh Captive Solutions.

For full video coverage of the Bermuda captive conference, including exclusive executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv/bcc19.

Recent AMBestTV episodes:

  • At the Bermuda Captive Conference: ‘Captives Don't Fly Under the Radar Anymore’: Attendees at the Bermuda Captive Conference said regulatory challenges and new risks change rapidly, with captive insurers becoming organizations with higher profiles that are more closely scrutinized by global regulators: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=bcc1619.
  • New Court Venues, Litigation Funding and #MeToo Impacting D&O Market, Say AM Best Analysts: Sridhar Manyem, director of industry research and analytics, and Sam Hanig, senior industry analyst, both of AM Best, said insurers that offer directors and officers (D&O) coverage face a widening array of developing issues, including cyber-related exposures: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=dand0619.
  • U.S. Inland Marine Sector Shows Exceptional Stability, Says AM Best Associate Director: David Blades, associate director, AM Best, said the ongoing profitability of the inland marine insurance sector attracts competition, but competitors face the challenge of becoming knowledgeable of the sector’s specialized risks: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=inlandmarine619.
  • China, Other Expanding Markets Drive Growth for Life Re Sector, Says AM Best Senior Financial Analyst: Michael Adams, senior financial analyst, AM Best, said business from Chinese insurers, fueled by an expanding middle class, is helping insurers find growth outside of the United States and Europe, where life markets are relatively mature: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=lifere419.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

.


© Business Wire 2019
