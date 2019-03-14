Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM BestTV: ‘A Black Eye for the Industry': Spirit Commercial Auto RRG Insolvency Talk of CICA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

In this episode of AM BestTV, the placement of Nevada-based Spirit Commercial Auto Risk Retention Group (RRG) into permanent receivership and how it might impact the alternative risk transfer market was the preferred topic of discussion at the Captive Insurance Companies Association (CICA) 2019 International Conference in Tucson, AZ. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cica19 to view the entire program.

“I think that if Spirit is as badly off as it appears to be it is going to be a black eye for the industry,” said Robert (Skip) Meyers, Jr., partner, Morris, Manning & Martin LLP. “We hope that good things can come out of it in terms of how other similarly situated entities would be regulated in the future.”

Gary Osborne, vice president, Risk Partners, said, “We have seen a couple of risk retention trucking companies go down. … Counties, cities and other companies that mandate what your coverage should say no longer are willing to take an RRG. Therefore, it can be a big problem when you have this kind of sizeable failure. People that are depending on that insurance can then put stronger and more restrictive things on an RRG. The industry has to come together and find ways to raise substantial capital to address these kind of concerns so that it can come out with a solution.”

Other executives appearing in this video include:

  • Daniel D. Towle, president, Captive Insurance Companies Association;
  • Paul Owens, managing director, Willis Towers Watson Global Captive Practice;
  • David Provost, deputy commissioner, Captive Insurance Division, Vermont;
  • Steve Kinion, director, Bureau of Captive and Financial Insurance Products, Delaware; and
  • Joseph Deems, executive director, National Risk Retention Association.

For full video coverage of the CICA conference, including exclusive executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv/cica19.

Recent episodes of AM BestTV include:

  • Cyber Panel: Do Not Lose Sight of Overall Exposure Aggregation: Fred Eslami, associate director, AM Best and Scott Hammesfahr, product marketing manager, Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics, said cyber coverage continues to grow, with insurers and captive sponsors exposed to a wider range of risks and accumulation: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=cica1319.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pCARNIVAL : Holland America Line Bestows Shared Humanity Award to Oprah Winfrey
AQ
02:42pEXCLUSIVE : Uber plans to kick off IPO in April: sources
RE
02:42pMICROSOFT : Facebook Collaboration to Focus on Specifications for Co-Packaged Optics
DJ
02:41pAPPLE : to Hold Worldwide Developers Conference June 3-7 in San Jose
DJ
02:39pGMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' : Russian stake sales continue with TCS founder's $150 million deal
RE
02:39pMARCH 14TH, 2019 : Wayne Bank Unveils Milford Smart Banking Solution Center
PU
02:39pWELLS FARGO : Rich Baich Appointed to FEMA National Advisory Council
PU
02:39pBLACKBERRY : Fresh New Look for the Hub+ Suite
PU
02:39pTIM : Board of Directors approves document containing observations on remarks directed at the Company
PU
02:39pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
3O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
4DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018
5Oil prices mixed as OPEC renews call for cuts, lowers demand outlook

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.