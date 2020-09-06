Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMA Australian Medical Association : Extended Victorian lockdown will help avoid third wave

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 12:20am EDT

AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid said extending COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria will help that State and the nation ultimately recover from the pandemic sooner.

In response to Premier Daniel Andrew's extension today of Victoria's physical isolation measures, Dr Khorshid said the extended restrictions will also help quicken the path to economic recovery.

'The Victorian Government has made necessary decisions based on sound medical advice, in the best interests of the nation's health and the nation's economy,' Dr Khorshid said.

'The Victorian Government modelling shows what doctors already knew. If restrictions were lifted this week, the State would see infections rise again.

'Some business leaders campaigning against isolation measures are ignoring medical evidence that easing restrictions too soon risks a third wave surge in further infections.

'The fall in daily infections in Victoria proves current restrictions are working. Extending these restrictions best positions the economy for a sustainable long-term recovery.

'Every Australian wants to see Victoria succeed in halting COVID-19, both for the health of us all and the long-term recovery of our economy.

'The Premier has also flagged some changes to the curfew and extending the ability for outdoor exercise. These modest changes are sensible, but recognise the needs of social interaction for people living alone.'

Dr Khorshid welcomed the further decline in infection of Victorian health care workers, and the benefit the extended restrictions will have in preventing health care worker infections.

'Front line doctors, nurses, and aged carers have been working to keep Victorians alive as the pandemic has reached across the State,' Dr Khorshid said.

'The extended restrictions will both help prevent further illness, and also take pressure off the strained Victorian hospital and aged care system,' Dr Khorshid concluded.

6 September 2020

CONTACT: Martin Turner 0427 209 753 or media@ama.com.au

Disclaimer

AMA - Australian Medical Association Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2020 04:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 05, 2020 Census Bureau's Compliance with Today's Federal Court Order A federal district court for the Northern District of California issued a temporary restraining order .
PU
01:35aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China formalizes 15 national e-commerce demonstration bases
PU
12:37aSenior Japan ruling party member suggests early election -media
RE
12:20aAMA AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION : Extended Victorian lockdown will help avoid third wave
PU
12:07aPM Johnson, finance minister agree to cut personal taxes before next election - newspaper
RE
09/05EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank partners with India's Oyo in Latam in move for more oversight
RE
09/05Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off Vanuatu - GFZ
RE
09/05Typhoon Haishen closes in as Japan braces for record wind, rain
RE
09/05Bills CB White signs four-year $70 million extension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
2TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. : Tower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event
3NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPO : TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 8: Reaction NTT Pro Cycling sprinter Giacomo Nizzo..
4ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Over 170,000 Customers Restored following Hurricane Laura
5KANGWON LAND, INC. : KANGWON LAND : Seeking unity, NKorea's Kim vows to overcome typhoon damage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group