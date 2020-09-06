AMA Australian Medical Association : Extended Victorian lockdown will help avoid third wave

AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid said extending COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria will help that State and the nation ultimately recover from the pandemic sooner.

In response to Premier Daniel Andrew's extension today of Victoria's physical isolation measures, Dr Khorshid said the extended restrictions will also help quicken the path to economic recovery.

'The Victorian Government has made necessary decisions based on sound medical advice, in the best interests of the nation's health and the nation's economy,' Dr Khorshid said.

'The Victorian Government modelling shows what doctors already knew. If restrictions were lifted this week, the State would see infections rise again.

'Some business leaders campaigning against isolation measures are ignoring medical evidence that easing restrictions too soon risks a third wave surge in further infections.

'The fall in daily infections in Victoria proves current restrictions are working. Extending these restrictions best positions the economy for a sustainable long-term recovery.

'Every Australian wants to see Victoria succeed in halting COVID-19, both for the health of us all and the long-term recovery of our economy.

'The Premier has also flagged some changes to the curfew and extending the ability for outdoor exercise. These modest changes are sensible, but recognise the needs of social interaction for people living alone.'

Dr Khorshid welcomed the further decline in infection of Victorian health care workers, and the benefit the extended restrictions will have in preventing health care worker infections.

'Front line doctors, nurses, and aged carers have been working to keep Victorians alive as the pandemic has reached across the State,' Dr Khorshid said.

'The extended restrictions will both help prevent further illness, and also take pressure off the strained Victorian hospital and aged care system,' Dr Khorshid concluded.

CONTACT: Martin Turner 0427 209 753 or media@ama.com.au