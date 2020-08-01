Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMA Australian Medical Association : NEW AMA PRESIDENT CALLS TO REVIVE ECONOMY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 02:17am EDT

The AMA today elected a new President, Dr Omar Khorshid, and Vice President, Dr Chris Moy.

The election, at the AMA's National Conference, follows the conclusion of the two-year term of President Dr Tony Bartone and Vice President Dr Chris Zappala.

Dr Khorshid, an orthopaedic surgeon in Perth and a former AMA WA President, said governments should increase medical, health, and aged care expenditure to both combat COVID-19 and help the economy avoid prolonged recession.

'State and Federal Governments have rightly funded the response effort to COVID-19,' Dr Khorshid said.

'Yet the Victorian aged care crisis, that could so easily occur in any State, arises from years of underinvestment in nursing, general practice and specialist geriatric care in aged care services.

'The crisis in mental health, that will get worse the longer COVID-19 is with us, arises from decades of underinvestment.

'Nations that adopt austerity and neglect health spending during recessions have taken longer to return to economic growth, and their populations have been sicker.

'Yet where nations have increased health expenditure or directed stimulus funding to health care needs, their economies recover faster and populations have been healthier.

'Given my term as AMA President will see Australia living with COVID-19 and its induced economic downturn, I'm putting governments on notice it is time to spend, and not cut health.'

Dr Khorshid said his priorities for his term as AMA President are to:
• Reaffirm the AMA as a strong, independent voice for health, with a critical role to hold governments to account, particularly on their handling of COVID-19;
• Restart efforts to address financial sustainability of the Nation's public and private health system, and to fully utilise and develop the quality and capacity of public and private care;
• Halt the slide towards funder directed managed care;
• Promote the value and cost effectiveness of high quality General Practice at the core of the health system and as a gateway to more expensive care;
• Foster better gender equity within the leadership of the medical profession
• Seek action from governments and the community on important public health issues, including climate change and climate health impacts.

1 August 2020
CONTACT: Maria Hawthorne 02 6270 5478 / 0427 209 753

Disclaimer

AMA - Australian Medical Association Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 06:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:48aOil Giants Post Big Losses, Prepare for Long Slump -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aAMAZON.COM, MCDONALD'S, CHEVRON : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02:17aAMA AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION : New ama president calls to revive economy
PU
12:35aChile's Pinera offers new stimulus spending, warns against populism
RE
12:16aChevron posts $8.3 billion loss on writedowns, job cuts
RE
07/31Exxon posts second straight quarterly loss on demand, price plunge
RE
07/31Over half of furloughed UK staff back at work, think tank estimates
RE
07/31Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple tops Saudi Aramco as most valuable publicly listed company
2FACEBOOK : Trump says will ban TikTok amid pressure on Chinese owner to sell
3EASYJET PLC : BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, as U.S. Weighs Ban on App
5ENERGY FUELS INC. : ENERGY FUELS : Announces Q2-2020 Results & Webcast on August 8, 2020; Retires Debt, Improv..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group