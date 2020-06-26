Log in
AMA Houston : Announces 34th Annual Crystal Award Winners

06/26/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Outstanding Houston Marketing Professionals Celebrated Virtually For First Time

AMA Houston, the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals, today announced the 34th Annual AMA Houston Crystal Award Winners. This year Houston’s only results-driven marketing awards received 287 entries in more than 80 categories from marketing, communications, advertising, design and public relations professionals. The complete winners’ gallery can be seen here https://crystalawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=15

“The Houston marketing community brought the fun last night at our first ever virtual Crystal Awards Gala. I was personally inspired by the creativity and genius of all of this year’s winners,” said 2019-2020 AMA Houston President Erika Waters. “A big thank you to the AMA Crystal Awards committee, the amazing volunteers, and generous sponsors for making this event happen. We hope to see everyone in person soon, but until then we congratulate the best of the best in the Houston marketing community!”

The AMA Houston Crystal Award entries are judged based purely on results. The panel of judges, which includes the country’s top marketing thought leaders, CMOs, business owners, other AMA Chapter leaders, marketing educators and authors, rate a project’s objective, strategy, tactics and finally the measurable results, which counts double.

To learn more visit www.crystalawards.org.

About AMA Houston
AMA Houston is the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals and has been serving marketing professionals for more than 60 years. AMA Houston is one of the nation’s largest chapters and a repeat Chapter Excellence Award winner including a Silver winner in 2019. To learn more about the AMA or to join Houston’s largest marketing professional organization, visit https://www.amahouston.org/


© Business Wire 2020
