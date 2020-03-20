AMA Houston : Cancels March, April Events for Marketing Community

Virtual Events In the Works; New Content To Help Members Through Coronavirus Pandemic

AMA Houston, the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals, today announced that it has canceled all March and April events per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and City of Houston guidelines asking citizens to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Refunds for attendees who already registered for events are already being initiated.

“The coronavirus situation is ever-changing and has already had dramatic effects on our city and surrounding areas as we all do our part to social distance and slow the spread of the virus,” said Erika Waters, President of AMA Houston. “Because the safety and health of all AMA members and event attendees is our first priority, we are in close coordination with AMA National and have assembled a task force to monitor official City of Houston announcements as well as CDC notifications on the coronavirus and make decisions regarding AMA Houston events.”

In an effort to sustain the vital sense of community AMA Houston provides to Houston’s marketing professionals, the organization is looking at alternatives for cancelled events including webinars or rescheduling to a later date. May events including Academy, luncheons and the Crystal Awards Gala also may be postponed or held virtually.

“We want to maintain normalcy, but also be cautious and will make decisions on the future of events currently on the AMA Houston calendar as needed. Please stay in touch via AMAHouston.org and our social media pages,” Waters said.

