Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AMA Issues PLA Codes for Variantyx's Genomic Unity® Test Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Medicare/Medicaid Insurance Reimbursement for Variantyx’s Genetic Tests Will Accelerate the End of a Long, Cumbersome, and Costly Process for Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Variantyx has announced that the company’s Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) codes for its genetic tests using whole genome sequencing (WGS) methodology have been officially issued by the American Medical Association (AMA).

The codes, which are used for insurance reimbursement purposes, will be reviewed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in their standard process for pricing for publication in the finalized Medicare Clinical Lab Fee Schedule (CLFS), which will be issued in October of 2020. At the end of the year, the AMA will release its updated coding manual and Variantyx's name will appear in connection with its PLA codes as the manufacturer/service provider.

Variantyx has developed a clinical platform built and optimized for WGS data analysis, interpretation and reporting. The platform uniquely identifies a wide range of difficult-to-detect sequence variants which are then ranked by looking at genes that most closely match the patient's clinical symptoms. This provides the most comprehensive diagnostic data, all with a single patient sample that is less expensive and less emotionally taxing on patients and families. Genetic testing offered by Variantyx provides the shortest time to a diagnosis and the best chance at implementing timely treatments.

“Our approach is a much faster and cost-effective route to the proper diagnosis and treatment for both early and late onset diseases and can be used to diagnose almost any genetic disorder,” said Daryl Spinner, Vice President for Market Access and Reimbursement for Variantyx. “It will soon become a first line of defense, rather than a last resort for families or individuals and their doctors seeking clarity on genetic diseases because of its ability to extract comprehensive and robust variant information from whole genome data – information that is missed by other testing approaches.”

The following PLA codes were issued by AMA and are under consideration for pricing by CMS:

  • Genomic Unity Whole Genome Proband - 0212U
  • Genomic Unity Whole Genome Comparator - 0213U
  • Genomic Unity Exome Plus Proband - 0214U
  • Genomic Unity Exome Plus Comparator - 0215U
  • Genomic Unity Ataxia Repeat Expansion Analysis (12 genes) - 0216U
  • Genomic Unity Comprehensive Ataxia Sequence and Repeat Expansion Analysis (51 genes) - 0217U
  • Genomic Unity DMD Analysis - 0218U

About Variantyx:

Variantyx is a clinically accredited genetic testing lab with the industry’s first comprehensive, all-in-one methodology for diagnosis of inherited disorders. Variantyx’s Genomic Unity® eliminates the need to order multiple independent tests, resulting in more diagnoses in a shorter period of time, and with lower overall costs. The company’s testing methodology is based on whole genome sequencing (WGS) and is performed using an in-house developed analytical platform built and optimized for WGS data. The company’s proprietary algorithms identify a wide range of difficult-to-detect sequence variants. Through its ability to accurately and economically make sense of the vast amounts of data generated by WGS, Variantyx is effectively leading the way to routine, comprehensive genetic testing one patient at a time. Headquartered in Boston, MA the company was founded in 2014, and has raised $18 million in capital from investors including Pitango Venture Capital and New Era Capital Partners. For more information, visit https://www.variantyx.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:25aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries
AQ
07:25aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07:23aBAT : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07:21aGILEAD SCIENCES : prices COVID-19 drug candidate remdesivir at $390/vial in U.S.
RE
07:21aKINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:21aCOVESTRO : DZ Bank remains Neutral
MD
07:21aPAY GOVERNANCE : Hires 40-Year Veteran as Partner in Its Chicago Office
BU
07:20aCEO ROUNDTABLE ON CANCER : Celebrates Employers marking Ten-Year CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ Anniversary
PR
07:20aDUO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-K)
AQ
07:19aGLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Anja Blumert
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG : CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG: ADO Properties S.A. acquires control
5MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK watchdog says Wirecard making progress on addressing concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group