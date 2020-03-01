AMAALA : appoints Foster + Partners as Architectural Advisors

Award-winning architectural design and engineering firm appointed by AMAALA to help achieve their vision for an ultra-luxury destination, elevating the role of responsible tourism globally

AMAALA, the ultra-luxury destination located along Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coastline, has announced the appointment of British award-winning architectural design and engineering firm, Foster + Partners. The firm will act as Architectural Advisors of the development.

AMAALA Triple Bay Master Plan (Photo: AETOSWire)

Rooted in the philosophies of art, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea, AMAALA is set in the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nature Reserve across three unique communities: Triple Bay, The Island, and The Coastal Development. The trio of communities will represent three different sets of experiences for visitors, with Foster + Partners responsible for innovative and sustainable design solutions across AMAALA’s masterplans and projects.

Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Naples of AMAALA, commented: “AMAALA will represent a singularly unique experience, one which redefines the ultra-luxury experience in its entirety. We are delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s most recognised names in architecture and design to realise our vision. There is a natural synergy with Foster + Partners, whose ongoing commitment towards sustainability and green projects is aligned with our ethos and commitment to being net carbon neutral from day one of operations. Creating a coastal oasis that elevates the role of responsible tourism globally.”

AMAALA seeks to strike an emotional chord with visitors through the creation of transformative experiences, individually curated to guests needs, while the exclusivity of the destination aligns it with those who are connoisseurs of fine living.

Senior Partner Stuart Latham of Foster + Partners, said: “The ambition and scale of the project is striking, and we’re excited to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with its vision for an unforgettable luxury experience which acknowledges the sensitive nature and ecological significance of the site for tourists from across the globe.”

​AMAALA is reinventing commonly experienced activities into an all year-round destination based on the beauty and untouched nature of the Red Sea, extending the Mediterranean yachting season from October to December. Through its trio of communities, AMAALA will establish a globally recognised hub for arts and culture with a focus on contemporary art, as well as the most comprehensive, integrated health, wellness and sports offering globally. ​

Triple Bay will offer a fully holistic wellness retreat, state-of-the-art diagnostic medical facilities and authentic treatments designed to feature the local environment. Triple Bay will also be home to a fully integrated sports and entertainment community.

The Coastal Development is set to become the defining hub of contemporary art in the Middle East, playing host to a dynamic programme of exciting events from the global arts and cultural calendar.

is set to become the defining hub of contemporary art in the Middle East, playing host to a dynamic programme of exciting events from the global arts and cultural calendar. The Island will be the tranquil home of an exclusive art community, set amid an Arabic botanical garden complemented by a collection of sculptural pieces.

Nested in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, the development of AMAALA is being rolled out across three key phases, with completion of the destination ahead of the realisation of Saudi Vision 2030.

