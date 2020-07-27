AMAFI - 20-52 - Action Plan on AML-CFT - EC's Consultation - AMAFI's Position Paper

AMAFI / 20-52 27 July 2020

ACTION PLAN ON AML/CFT

European Commission's consultation

AMAFI's Position Paper

AMAFI welcomes the opportunity to comment1 the European Commission's Action Plan AML/CFT2 and supports the EU's ambition on this topic.

In light of the significance of AML/CFT issues for its members, AMAFI set up a dedicated working group few years ago in order to help them better understand developments taking place at international, European and national levels as well as to implement various pieces of legislations. This working group has recently focused its work on the transposition of the 5th Directive and the specificities of financial markets.

This Position Paper highlights AMAFI's views on main EC's proposals (development of a European Regulation and a European Supervisor) as well as additional proposals to discuss.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S PROPOSALS

AMAFI wishes to draw the attention of the European Commission on the two following subjects:

Development of a European Regulation (instead of a Directive)

The schema below illustrates the main topics that should be contained in the future European Regulation, in AMAFI's view, as well as details on the specific subjects that should be developed for each topic.

For further details, see AMAFI's answer to the consultation ( AMAFI / 20-51 ). Communication from the Commission on an Action Plan for a comprehensive Union policy on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing, European Commission, 7 May 2020 ( link ).

