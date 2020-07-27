AMAFI - 20-52 - Action Plan on AML-CFT - EC's Consultation - AMAFI's Position Paper

AMAFI / 20-52 27 July 2020
ACTION PLAN ON AML/CFT
European Commission's consultation
AMAFI's Position Paper
AMAFI welcomes the opportunity to comment1 the European Commission's Action Plan AML/CFT2 and supports the EU's ambition on this topic.
In light of the significance of AML/CFT issues for its members, AMAFI set up a dedicated working group few years ago in order to help them better understand developments taking place at international, European and national levels as well as to implement various pieces of legislations. This working group has recently focused its work on the transposition of the 5th Directive and the specificities of financial markets.
This Position Paper highlights AMAFI's views on main EC's proposals (development of a European Regulation and a European Supervisor) as well as additional proposals to discuss.
EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S PROPOSALS
AMAFI wishes to draw the attention of the European Commission on the two following subjects:
Development of a European Regulation (instead of a Directive)
The schema below illustrates the main topics that should be contained in the future European Regulation, in AMAFI's view, as well as details on the specific subjects that should be developed for each topic.
For further details, see AMAFI's answer to the consultation (AMAFI / 20-51).
Communication from the Commission on an Action Plan for a comprehensive Union policy on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing, European Commission, 7 May 2020 (link).
AMAFI / 20-52 27 July 2020
Establishment of a European Supervisor
AMAFI considers as essential the development of a European Supervisor and believes that this supervisor must have the scope and characteristics presented in the schema below.
ADDITIONAL PROPOSALS
Considering the scope of the Action Plan, AMAFI believes that the following issues should be considered by the European Commission to allow obliged entities to allocate their resources more efficiently:
Establishment of a "whitelist" of low-risk third countries at European level: in order to facilitate business relationships with third countries imposing equivalent requirements and for better efficiency of EU AML/CFT framework, it would be welcomed if the EU was considering establishing a list of third countries which impose equivalent requirements to those laid down in the EU AML/CFT framework.
Creating a consolidated European central register of named Political Exposed Persons to facilitate the identification of PEP by regulated entities and allow them to allocate their resources more efficiently
Develop European templates for reporting to national supervisor to facilitate the completeness of those reportings by obliged entities and, especially by the ones which have entities in different European countries.
About AMAFI
Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI) is the trade organisation working at national, European and international levels to represent financial market participants in France. AMAFI members consist of investment firms and credit institutions (French, European and global firms), operating in and/or from France (corporate and investment banks (CIBs), brokers-dealers, exchanges, and private banks). AMAFI is deeply involved in all regulatory matters that concern financial instruments (MiFID II, AML/CFT, PRIIPs, etc.). AMAFI has more than 150 members operating in equities and fixed-income and interest rate products, as well as commodities, derivatives and structured products for both professional and retail clients.
