AMAZON AND FIFTY MISSION CAPITAL PARTNER IN THE KEY FOR BUSINESS PROGRAM - INNOVATION FOR DELIVERIES - LIMITING CONTACT IN A TIME OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

Eliminates Staff Support for Deliveries, Limits Staff to Driver and Driver to Resident Interaction



SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty Mission Capital, LLC, a real estate investment manager headquartered in Scottsdale, today announced their partnership with Amazon, “Key for Business” to enhance safety for the firm’s approximate 2,500 multifamily residents by reducing and often eliminating human-to-human interaction related to package deliveries at their fourteen apartment communities in Texas and Arizona. Jason Lord from Amazon, Key For Business, recently reached out to Fifty Mission Capital with the lead comment “With the recent events and online sales rising week over week, we want to ensure timely and secure Amazon deliveries for your residents. We want to ensure each resident receives the essentials needed during this trying time and eliminate interaction between Property Staff/Residents and hundreds of drivers.”

Fifty Mission Capital’s co-Chief Executive, Peter Anadranistakis, stated “This partnership with Amazon allows three major benefits that we had to take advantage of for the benefit of our stakeholders, including our valued residents.” These include:

FOR BUILDING MANAGEMENT

No need to check drivers in and out, or manually open doors;

Improved Visibility into each Delivery Driver​ without physical interaction;

Drivers will now have clear "Step by Step" instructions with preferred package delivery preferences for each building.

FOR RESIDENTS

Limit Resident and Driver interaction for increased safety in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic;

Reliable Same Day and Next Day Deliveries to enhance delivery times when residents need them most;

Building Security: Multi-factor Authentication, Time-Bound, and Geo-Fenced for peace of mind.

FOR INVESTORS

Resident amenities and safety is of paramount importance;

Providing residents with services and value they need;

No cost to install or maintain.

To learn more about Amazon Key for Business click here .

ABOUT FIFTY MISSION CAPITAL:

Since 2019, Fifty Mission Capital has infused innovation, thought leadership and award winning executives in a high energy, ethically focused real estate private equity firm. Headquartered at The Market Street in DC Ranch area of Scottsdale, Arizona, Fifty Mission Capital focuses on infusing technology in real estate for the betterment of their residents, their investors and the positive impact it can make on the world. Revolutionizing the multi-family and apartment community experience for residents and investors is a passion for all who work and interact with the company. The firm controls and operates over 1150 apartment units in two southwest states – Texas and Arizona. The firm believes that growth is on the horizon for multifamily investment opportunities, despite the challenging times this global pandemic brings, as housing serves an essential need in society. Now more than ever, the world needs conscious capitalism by infusing technology into real estate investment management. For fans of the Canadian band “The Tragically Hip'' yes, the firm’s name is an homage to one of their popular early songs as both co-founders were huge fans of the band and the poetic endeavors of lyricist Gord Downie. For a free t-shirt with the firm’s brand logo, send an email to Eva Koehne communicating “It’s my Fifty Mission Capital (shirt). I worked it in, I worked it in to look like that.”

FIFTY MISSION CAPITAL MEDIA CONTACT:

Eva Koehne

Head of Communications + Operations Manager

Fifty Mission Capital

eva@fiftymissioncapital.com

Press@fiftymissioncapital.com