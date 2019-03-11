AMBCrypto : Former vice-president of Zomato joins AMBCrypto as COO

DGAP-News: AMBCrypto / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

AMBCrypto, one of the premier cryptocurrency news websites, adds another powerful person to their arsenal with the appointment of Architha JB as the Chief Operating Officer. The new appointment came after AMBCrypto absorbed another London-based cryptocurrency start-up, CyclicMint.

Architha, the former vice-president (content) of Zomato, will oversee the functions within the organization and play an integral role in taking the website to its potential readers. She will be actively engaged in the expansion of the company, both in terms of geography and content, and the delivery of quality content to its audience.

"Her vision on content diversification and customization will help us reach a wider audience. Her leadership and direction will shape our unique footprint in this domain" said Jeevan Thomas, CEO, and co-founder of AMBCrypto.

As a core member of Zomato since 2011, Architha proved her mettle in building processes that work for various geographies and their specific requirements. Her role included making strategic decisions with regard to content and operations, which contributed to the sudden growth of the Zomato, which was only a start-up at that point in time.

She credits her expertise in managing the development of a start-up to her long stints in established companies, rendering her an expert in effectively supervising the operations of a freshly launched organization.

"We want to build functions with strong cores with longevity in mind. The idea is to create streamlined, yet flexible processes that are adaptable as the needs change," said Architha after taking over as the COO of AMBCrypto.

She also commented on how the success of the start-up lies in its culture, values, and personnel. Creating a work culture that is based on mutual trust and understanding, for the employees, clients and readers alike, is what she strives towards.

Architha justified her deep-seated industry switch by revealing what motivates her. She placed her belief in AMBCrypto based on the fact that it helps its audience make informed decisions while investing in the relatively new cryptocurrency industry.

"For me, the attraction was the fact that the organization had a very specific and niche offering to its readers and clients. This in itself is a challenge as well as an opportunity, so it is a win-win situation," said the former VP.

Here is the link to the AMBCrypto video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-x6L0xKRYK4.