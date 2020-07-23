AMC, Cineworld further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters

UK's Cineworld Group PLC also pushed its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Movie theaters across the world were shuttered since the mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, had earlier https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amc-ent-holdg-theater/amc-delays-reopening-date-by-two-weeks-to-july-30-idUSKBN2402PT delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, had also previously delayed its reopening date to July 31 for both the U.S. and UK.

About one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally, AMC said.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. delayed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tenet/tenet-movie-release-delayed-indefinitely-in-new-blow-to-movie-theaters-idUSKCN24L27B indefinitely the release of "Tenet" which was earlier due out on Aug. 12.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)