AMC, Cineworld further delays reopening of U.S. movie theaters

07/23/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney's "Mulan" and Christopher Nolan's thriller, "Tenet".

UK's Cineworld Group PLC also pushed its U.S. reopening date to mid-August, although the company remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

Movie theaters across the world were shuttered since the mid-March when several countries imposed lockdowns and social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC, the world's largest movie theater operator, had earlier https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amc-ent-holdg-theater/amc-delays-reopening-date-by-two-weeks-to-july-30-idUSKBN2402PT delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, had also previously delayed its reopening date to July 31 for both the U.S. and UK.

About one-third of all AMC cinemas in Europe and the Middle East are already open and are operating normally, AMC said.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. delayed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-tenet/tenet-movie-release-delayed-indefinitely-in-new-blow-to-movie-theaters-idUSKCN24L27B indefinitely the release of "Tenet" which was earlier due out on Aug. 12.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 0.37% 4.045 Delayed Quote.-44.34%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -2.57% 53.02 Delayed Quote.-75.16%
