AMC says it has enough cash to withstand theater shutdowns until July

04/17/2020 | 09:00am EDT
The AMC Theatres in the Georgetown neighborhood is closed due to a global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater operator, said on Friday its current cash balance was enough to withstand a global suspension of operations until a partial reopening in July.

AMC, which closed its theaters last month to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, had a cash balance of $299.8 million as of March 31.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

