Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMC warns of going concern as COVID-19 puts strain on theaters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 09:29am EDT
Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Wednesday there were "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operating, if the company was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie theaters worldwide have been shut since mid-March to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and many potential box-office draws such as "Top Gun: Maverick", the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" and Walt Disney's "Mulan" have been pushed later into the year.

In the United States, individual states are now considering when to allow businesses to reopen.

"We cannot predict when or if our business will return to normal levels," the world's largest movie theater operator said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/303x7cX.

The company, which operated about 996 theaters and 10,973 screens globally as of end-March, also warned that it may not have sufficient liquidity to tide over until its cash-generating operations are back to normal.

AMC said it had begun a ramp-up in cash spending as it aims for a summer reopen. The company had a cash balance of $718.3 million as of April 30, and has said it had enough liquidity to sustain the closures till the end of July.

However, the company raised fears that even after theaters reopen it may not have enough films to show and attendance will be further impacted as people may switch over to other forms of entertainment or be wary of health risks.

Shares of the company fell 3% in trading before the bell.

The company also said it expected to report a loss of between $2.12 billion to $2.42 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, largely due to an impairment charge of about $2 billion related to assets and goodwill.

(This story corrects James Bond movie name in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43aWill Americans still travel abroad? Only with cast-iron coronavirus cover
RE
09:43aSaudi, Russia agree oil cuts extension, raise pressure for compliance
RE
09:41aEuropean lobbyists off the starting blocks in new tax race
RE
09:40aSoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
09:38aSoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
09:37aWall Street opens higher on recovery optimism
RE
09:35aFrance says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction'
RE
09:31aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Statement of the G7 Finance Ministers on Debt Transparency and Sustainability
PU
09:29aAMC warns of going concern as COVID-19 puts strain on theaters
RE
09:16aRATE ANNOUNCEMENT TO COME AT 10 : 00 (et)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group