AMCP Foundation and Allergan Offered Summer Internships in Managed Care Pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Foundation is delighted to announce that two student pharmacists recently completed a summer internship organized by the Foundation and supported by Allergan Plc. The interns executed capstone research projects that will be delivered in poster format in the eye disease and oncology categories at AMCP Nexus 2018, Oct. 22-25, in Orlando, Fla.

"More than 75% of program alumni state that their AMCP Foundation internship influenced their career paths," says Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, Executive Director of the AMCP Foundation. "We advance medication-related research when we build opportunities for students with companies like Allergan, which prioritizes the development of new evidence to support clinical decision-making."

Now in its 11th year, the highly competitive AMCP Foundation/Allergan Plc Specialized Summer Internship in Health Outcomes is designed to stimulate career interests in health outcomes and pharmacoeconomics through exposure to research, measurement and applications of evidence-based decision-making.

Both interns were placed at Allergan in Irvine, Calif., in the Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research (GHEOR) department. The interns also learned about AMCP and the Foundation via "virtual" preceptors and engaged in a one-week rotation at AMCP/Foundation headquarters in Alexandria, Va.

2018 participants in the AMCP Foundation/Allergan Specialized Summer Internship in Health Outcomes are:

Eunice Kim, University of Washington, School of Pharmacy

Poster #H14, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa: "Impact of Alternative Approaches to Modeling the Quality of Life Associated with Monocular Blindness"

Preceptor: Joanna Campbell, PhD

Virtual Preceptor: Matthew D. Harman, PharmD, MPH

Michael Sporck, University of Washington, School of Pharmacy

Poster #C14, Neoplasms and Cancer: "Assessing Post-Surgical Outcomes Associated with Pre-Pectoral Breast Reconstruction: A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis"

Preceptor: Vaishali D. Patel, PharmD, MS

Virtual Preceptor: Destin Sampson, PharmD, MBA



View the research results for the projects listed above during the poster presentations in The Exchange at Nexus on Wednesday, October 24, from 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm.

About the AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcp.org/amcp-foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcp-foundation-and-allergan-offered-summer-internships-in-managed-care-pharmacy-300734428.html

SOURCE Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy