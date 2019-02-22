Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Co-funded drilling program critical for Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 12:05am EST

22 February

The announcement made today for the opening of Round 19 of the Exploration Incentive Scheme's (EIS) Co-funded Exploration Drilling Program by Mines and Petroleum Minister Hon Bill Johnston, has been welcomed by AMEC.

'The EIS is an important program which encourages and supports vital greenfields exploration and we are very pleased to see this continue,' says Warren Pearce Chief Executive of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

'Increasing exploration requires targeted initiatives and AMEC has continuously advocated for co-funded drilling schemes from both State and Federal Government.'

'There are significant hurdles that companies experience in raising capital for greenfield exploration, and it's pleasing to see the WA Government providing ongoing support through co-funded drilling.'

The EIS program provides $5 million a year to encourage drilling in greenfields and under-explored areas of the State. Explorers can receive a refund of up to 50 per cent for innovative drilling projects, with caps of $150,000 (multi-hole project), $200,000 (single deep hole), and $30,000 for prospectors.

'Following record lows, the industry is showing positive signs of economic recovery and growth, however more needs to be done to maximise Australia's natural resource potential.'

'Increasing exploration and finding new discoveries is critical to building and sustaining a competitive and productive mining industry. Australia needs greater greenfields mineral exploration to discover future mines,' says Mr Pearce.

Disclaimer

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 05:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aChina Home Prices Rose at Slightly Faster Rate in Jan vs. Year Earlier
DJ
12:05aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Co-funded drilling program critical for Industry
PU
02/21BOJ's Kuroda says he discussed global economic developments with PM Abe
RE
02/21Apple teams with Ant Financial, banks for interest-free iPhone financing in China
RE
02/21Most fall on global growth slowdown worries; Indonesia worst hit
RE
02/21Malaysia's Jan CPI falls 0.7 percent year-on-year, first drop since 2009
RE
02/21Thai Jan exports fall 5.7 percent year-on-year, a bigger drop than forecast
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Democratic senators urge FTC to act on Facebook 'friendly fraud' practices
5NIKE : NIKE : stumbles into social media storm after basketball star's shoe splits
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.