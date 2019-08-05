AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Diggers and Dealers highlights renewed confidence in sector

6 August 2019

The internationally renowned Diggers and Dealers kicked off yesterday in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, and the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies says that the strong commodity prices, along with increased mining and mineral exploration activity, are showing that confidence in the sector has returned.

'The last 12 months have seen a challenging investment environment for mineral exploration companies, however the tide now appears to be turning for the better,' says Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

'Diggers and Dealers is an ideal event for showcasing the wide range of projects to invest in, and this year there is definitely a noticeable increase in investor confidence in the sector. This is being buoyed by strong commodity prices and growing demand for a wide range of minerals.'

'Last month the Junior Mineral Exploration Incentive (JMEI) was oversubscribed, and programs like the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) continue to attract high number of applications. Both programs are critical for attracting private investment in greenfield mineral exploration.'

AMEC played a leading role in the JMEI being implemented and funded with $100 million over 4 years and is advocating for an extension and an increase in the funding allocation.

'Initiatives like the JMEI and EIS, supported by stable policy settings and timeframes will help attract more greenfield exploration, which increases the chances of finding the next mine.'

'A prosperous economy needs mining, mining demands exploration, and exploration requires investment. We hope that this week at Diggers and Dealers will help attract the critical investment and capital to grow our industry and create new jobs, for the benefit of all Australians, 'said Mr Pearce.

