AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Environment Act review welcomed

10/29/2019 | 12:42am EDT
Environment Act review welcomed

The commencement of the 10-year statutory review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act has been welcomed as timely by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

'This is a great opportunity to make the environmental assessment process more efficient by removing unnecessary and costly duplication,' said Chief Executive of AMEC Warren Pearce.

'Our industry knows that delays in decision making are estimated to cost the economy around $300 million a year, so there are also significant savings for Government.'

'The review should also take into consideration previous mining, exploration and resource related Reports released by the Productivity Commission which contained a number of constructive recommendations, including environmental reforms.'

The review will also compliment the work currently being done by the Productivity Commission on Resources Sector Regulation and the Governments Deregulation Taskforce.

'AMEC looks forward to the release of a Discussion Paper and participating in the consultation process,' said Mr Pearce.

Disclaimer

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 04:41:03 UTC
