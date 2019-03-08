AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Geoscience Report identifies Australia's Critical Minerals research priorities

8 March 2019

The Geoscience Australia's report, Critical Minerals in Australia: A Review of Opportunities and Research Needs launched today by Senator the Hon Matt Canavan, Minister for Resources and Northern Australia has been praised by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) as building on Australia's competitive advantages in critical minerals.

'Today's Geoscience report details what research needs to be done for Australia to capitalise on its critical minerals endowment,' says Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Office of AMEC.

The Report, commissioned by Geoscience Australia in collaboration with RMIT University and Monash University, details short-, medium- and long-term research activities to best position Australia to capitalise on this opportunity.

'AMEC has been calling for Government leadership in battery and critical minerals since January 2018, in particular identifying what research is needed.'

'If Australia were to realise this opportunity it will help to further diversify the Australian economy, creating new jobs, economic opportunities and leadership in a critical future technology.'

'This report builds on the constructive bipartisan approach to the Resources 2030 Taskforce Report taken by both the Government and the Opposition.'

'To realise Australia's critical minerals opportunity, the Federal and State Governments need to take leadership, prioritise the development of this industry, streamline approvals, and support investment attraction.'

'This is another important step to support the growing critical minerals industry in Australia,' says Mr Pearce.

From Page 33 of the Report:

Recommendations.

Short term:

improving the critical minerals knowledge base,

improving geochemical association models,

improving estimation of production costs,

undertaking consumer and supplier mineral criticality assessments for Australia.

In the medium term:

undertaking critical mineral systems analysis,

modelling supply scenarios,

increasing awareness of critical minerals opportunities for smelters/refineries,

improving understanding of the metallurgical behaviour of critical minerals during ore processing,

develop methods to recover critical minerals from mine waste and improving processing technology.

Long term:

conducting material flow analyses.