Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Government National Resources Plan welcomed by AMEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 08:07pm EST

14th February

The Federal Government announcement of a National Resources Statement has been welcomed by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC). The statement outlines how the government will attract investment, develop new resources and markets, and share the benefits of success with more regional communities.

'AMEC has been calling for a stronger commitment from Government and leadership in the resources and minerals industry, and it's pleasing to see the Government actioning this through a resources plan,' says Mr Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies.

The Government's plan will focus on key priorities and initiatives including attracting investment, developing new resources industries and markets, investing in new technologies, and improving the consistency and scope of data across the resource sector. The Government estimates at least 24,000 new direct mining jobs could be created through further development of the resources sector.

'These priorities and initiatives identified by the Government are all recommendations in AMEC's Federal Policy Platform; we are pleased to see Government listening to our industry, in particular the pragmatic recommendations of the Resources 2030 Taskforce.'

The National Resources Statement builds on the recommendations of the Resources 2030 Taskforce commissioned by the Government last year.

'AMEC strongly supported the 2030 Taskforce's recommendations, and have highlighted the importance of implementation and bipartisan support. We now need to see these measures turned into action.'

'To promote the development of the industry, the Taskforce also identified the need to remove red tape, complexity and cost from the current State and Federal Environmental Approvals system; it is critical that this need is addressed,' says Mr Pearce.

AMEC made a submission to the 2030 Resources Taskforce and the Association's President Will Robinson participated as a member of the Taskforce.

Disclaimer

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 01:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pOil rises on hopes for U.S.-China trade spat breakthrough
RE
08:47pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Partners Help Boost Health Services in Kainantu, PNG
PU
08:38pU.S.' Mnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks
RE
08:38pBOJ's emphasis on core CPI forecasts to include planned sales tax effects - Nikkei
RE
08:37pCHINA, U.S. START HIGH-LEVEL TRADE TALKS IN BEIJING : Xinhua
RE
08:35pChinese independent gas firm Hanas builds pipeline in north China
RE
08:34pTMX Group beats profit estimates on global solutions business growth
RE
08:09pJapan fourth quarter GDP rebounds but trade frictions remain a concern
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
2OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
5SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED : SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel posts stable Q3 revenue amid ind..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.