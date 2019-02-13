AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Government National Resources Plan welcomed by AMEC

14th February

The Federal Government announcement of a National Resources Statement has been welcomed by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC). The statement outlines how the government will attract investment, develop new resources and markets, and share the benefits of success with more regional communities.

'AMEC has been calling for a stronger commitment from Government and leadership in the resources and minerals industry, and it's pleasing to see the Government actioning this through a resources plan,' says Mr Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies.

The Government's plan will focus on key priorities and initiatives including attracting investment, developing new resources industries and markets, investing in new technologies, and improving the consistency and scope of data across the resource sector. The Government estimates at least 24,000 new direct mining jobs could be created through further development of the resources sector.

'These priorities and initiatives identified by the Government are all recommendations in AMEC's Federal Policy Platform; we are pleased to see Government listening to our industry, in particular the pragmatic recommendations of the Resources 2030 Taskforce.'

The National Resources Statement builds on the recommendations of the Resources 2030 Taskforce commissioned by the Government last year.

'AMEC strongly supported the 2030 Taskforce's recommendations, and have highlighted the importance of implementation and bipartisan support. We now need to see these measures turned into action.'

'To promote the development of the industry, the Taskforce also identified the need to remove red tape, complexity and cost from the current State and Federal Environmental Approvals system; it is critical that this need is addressed,' says Mr Pearce.

AMEC made a submission to the 2030 Resources Taskforce and the Association's President Will Robinson participated as a member of the Taskforce.