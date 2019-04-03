AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Infrastructure investments key to unlocking Australia's mineral resources

2 April 2019

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) is pleased with the Federal Government's plan to grow the Australian economy, however would have liked to see more targeted funding towards developing the minerals industry.

'The pre-election budget proposes a plan for a stronger economy of which the mining sector is a critical component,' says AMEC Chief Executive Officer, Mr Warren Pearce.

'AMEC has been calling for a stronger commitment from Government by investing in the resources and minerals industry, and this budget will benefit the industry.'

'With $100 billion to be allocated to infrastructure over 10 years, it is important this commitment extends beyond road congestion and include key freight routes and infrastructure corridors

that are key to opening up economic development in regional areas.'

'It is critical that the Federal Government prioritise infrastructure funding to unlock 'stranded mining assets' that are uneconomic due to the lack of access to cost-effective infrastructure (such as power, water, communication, road, rail), for example the Outback Way or Tanami Road.'

In addition, the $525 million skills package has been allocated for digital skills development is good news for industry.

'The future success of mining and mineral exploration will rely heavily on new technologies and ongoing innovation. AMEC welcomes this commitment and would like to see a significant amount focussed on keeping Australia at the forefront of science and innovation,' said Mr Pearce.