AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Legislative Council needs to pass the South Australian Mining Bill

Legislative Council needs to pass the South Australian Mining Bill

The Statutes Amendment (Mineral Resources) Bill 2018 will be considered in the South Australian Legislative Council this week.

'The Legislative Council must pass the Statutes Amendment (Mineral Resources) Bill 2018 unchanged,' said Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

'The bipartisan approach taken by the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly provided needed certainty for Industry. We hope the Opposition will again support the legislation and get the job done.'

'The Bill is a long overdue update, removing redundant red tape, streamlining processes, and introducing innovations such as a register of caveats, a mining rehabilitation fund and a modern approach to financial assurance.'

'Importantly, nothing in this Bill removes or reduces the rights or entitlements of farmers or pastoralists.'

The consultation to modernise South Australia's 48-year-old Mining Act has been extensive. Over 20 stakeholder working groups were held, directly engaging with over 500 individuals and over 70 organisations over an 18-month review period.

'Some members of the cross bench have ignored the exhaustive consultation process and proposed amendments which are a step backwards, increasing red tape and reducing the State's investment attractiveness.'

'AMEC has called for the passage of this legislation since it was first introduced to Parliament and this week, we hope for a win for common sense,' said Mr Pearce.