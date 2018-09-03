AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Mineral exploration jump led by Western Australia and Queensland

3 September 2018

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released Australia's mineral exploration statistics for the June 2018 quarter.

Total Australian mineral exploration expenditure rose 28.4% ($124.7m) to $563.4m in the June quarter 2018.

Nationally greenfields mineral exploration expenditure jumped by 37.1% ($54m) and expenditure on brownfields exploration expenditure rose 24.1% ($70.7m).

Compared to the previous quarter, the total metres drilled rose 44.3%. Greenfields mineral exploration metres drilled rose 57% and brownfields metres drilling rose 37.8%.

'Mineral exploration is the lifeblood of the mining industry. The jump in exploration will lead to longer mine lives and hopefully future mines,' said Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

'Exploration rose in all jurisdictions, with Western Australia and Queensland particularly notable.'

'In Western Australia mineral exploration expenditure grew by over $80m compared to the previous quarter, a 31% increase. In Queensland, exploration expenditure increased by $13m, a 24% growth quarter on quarter.'

'Over 60% of Australia's greenfield mineral exploration occurred in Western Australia.'

'Overall an imbalance between greenfields and brownfields exploration remains. With 64% of drilling in already explored brownfield locations. In the long term, this imbalance must be addressed if Australia is to find the future mines.'

'The Federal Government's Junior Mineral Exploration Incentive (JMEI) which was oversubscribed in June is beginning to redress that imbalance by attracting much needed equity capital to increase greenfields mineral exploration.'

'The future of mining is built on mineral exploration and the growth seen in this quarter suggests a brighter future,' said Mr Pearce

Link to ABS mineral exploration statistics