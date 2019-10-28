Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : More efficient environmental laws essential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 02:07am EDT
More efficient environmental laws essential

Today's announcement by the WA Government Minister Stephen Dawson of their plan to modernise the Environmental Protection Act, has been welcomed by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) as 'essential to improving efficiency'.

'Improving the efficiency of the WA environmental regulation framework is an essential outcome of the proposed changes,' said Warren Pearce, Chief Executive of AMEC.

'The proposed legislation supports the general thrust of the WA Streamline initiative which includes the outcomes of two workshops which had constructive input from key industry, government and NGO stakeholders.'

'AMEC is pleased to see a proposed inclusion of a head power for certified environmental practitioners to certify that environmental impact assessment documents meet agreed minimum standards when submitted.'
'This proposal should result in a significant reduction in the number of applications that are referred back to the proponent for further information or additional supporting documentation.'

'Other proposed amendments will allow the Government to fully implement the assessment and approval bilateral agreements under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.'

'This has the capacity to also significantly reduce costs to industry and government and result in a shortening of timeframes without compromising environmental values.'

'AMEC looks forward to participating in the consultation process and will be consulting with our member companies on the changes being proposed in the Discussion Paper,' said Mr Pearce.

Disclaimer

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 06:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12aAsian shares rise to three-month highs, dollar waits for Fed
RE
02:12aLONG BLOCKCHAIN : Enters into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Merge with Stran Promotional Solutions, a leader in the Promotional Solutions Industry
PU
02:07aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : More efficient environmental laws essential
PU
01:35aThai September factory output seen down 2% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
01:26aDollar picks up before Federal Reserve meeting, pound braces for EU meeting on Brexit
RE
01:17aIMF stresses urgency of reforms in Lebanon to restore economic stability
RE
01:16aDollar picks up before Fed, pound braces for EU meeting on Brexit
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:57aThailand's September foreign tourist arrivals up 10% year-on-year - ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE SIAM CEMENT PCL : SIAM CEMENT PCL : Thai Siam Cement's packaging unit set for $1 billion IPO - sources
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD LIMITED : CLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : FY19 Corporate Governance Statement
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : 3Q Net Profit Falls, Missing Expectation
5S&P 500 : Small oil-and-gas companies get cold shoulder from large banks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group