Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Northern Territory needs to reform royalty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 04:52am CEST

5 September 2018

In the 2018-19 Territory Budget, the Government introduced a staggered hybrid royalty model.

From 1 July 2019, the new scheme requires mining companies to pay the greater of the existing 20% profits-based scheme, or a value-based royalty on their gross mineral production revenue at a rate of:

  • 1% in a mine's first mineral royalty year on or after 1 July 2019;
  • 2% in the second mineral royalty year; and
  • 2.5% in the third and following mineral royalty years.

'The change to the royalty rates has damaged the attractiveness of the Northern Territory,' said Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

'This decision has threatened the viability of $6billion of new mining projects that would have delivered 4,000 new jobs and raised hundreds of millions in new royalty revenue for the Government.'

'There is still time for Government to reverse this disastrous decision.'

'Industry have offered to engage with the Government to develop a modified proposal that would make the Territory more attractive to investment.'

'The Territory needs to grow its economy and the best opportunity to do this is through the development of the mining and mineral exploration sector,' said Mr Pearce.

Disclaimer

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Announces Winners of Trade Finance Awards
PU
05:05aEMBATTLED BLOOD-TESTING FIRM THERANOS TO DISSOLVE : Wsj
RE
04:52aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Australia will gain from continued Asia-Pacific trade integration
PU
04:52aCAMDEN COUNTY GA : Board of Commissioners Formally Votes to Lower Millage Rate
PU
04:52aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Northern Territory needs to reform royalty
PU
04:52aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : South Australian State Budget drops off the PACE
PU
04:42aCHATHAM COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY : Event calendar update
PU
04:40aStocks fall, dollar supported as trade woes in spotlight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.