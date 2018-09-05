AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : Northern Territory needs to reform royalty

5 September 2018

In the 2018-19 Territory Budget, the Government introduced a staggered hybrid royalty model.

From 1 July 2019, the new scheme requires mining companies to pay the greater of the existing 20% profits-based scheme, or a value-based royalty on their gross mineral production revenue at a rate of:

1% in a mine's first mineral royalty year on or after 1 July 2019;

2% in the second mineral royalty year; and

2.5% in the third and following mineral royalty years.

'The change to the royalty rates has damaged the attractiveness of the Northern Territory,' said Warren Pearce, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC).

'This decision has threatened the viability of $6billion of new mining projects that would have delivered 4,000 new jobs and raised hundreds of millions in new royalty revenue for the Government.'

'There is still time for Government to reverse this disastrous decision.'

'Industry have offered to engage with the Government to develop a modified proposal that would make the Territory more attractive to investment.'

'The Territory needs to grow its economy and the best opportunity to do this is through the development of the mining and mineral exploration sector,' said Mr Pearce.