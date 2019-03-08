Log in
AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : supports WA Government's response to EPA guidelines

0
03/08/2019 | 03:40am EST

8 March 2019

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) supports comments by the Premier of Western Australia, Hon. Mark McGowan MLA, explicitly rejecting the recommendations of the EPA around the proposed emissions guidelines.

Speaking yesterday at AMEC's Mining and Environment Forum, Minister for Environment, Hon. Stephen Dawson MLC, confirmed the State Government would not be endorsing this recommendation.
'These comments are reassuring for industry and show that the WA Government is taking a sensible and balanced approach to this important issue,' says AMEC Chief Executive Officer, Warren Pearce.

'These policies need to be developed at a national level and must include full consultation across all industries.'

'In rejecting these recommendations, the Premier has sent a strong signal that the WA Government will approach these highly complex issues carefully and methodically.'

AMEC supports a staged transition to a low carbon economy, which will rely on the continued development of renewable energy technology, built with a wide range of mined materials.
'The Western Government is currently developing climate change policy in consultation with industry and the broader community.'

'AMEC looks forward to working with the State Government as this policy is developed,' said Mr Pearce.

Disclaimer

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 08:39:02 UTC
Advertisement

