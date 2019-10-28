Log in
AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : welcomes land release for exploration in Victoria

10/28/2019 | 09:32pm EDT
AMEC welcomes land release for exploration in Victoria

The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) welcomed the announcement made today by Minister for Resources, The Hon. Jaclyn Symes MP, to open the North Central Victorian Goldfields for exploration.

'Today's announcement of North Central Victorian Goldfields release will help restore confidence and demonstrates that Victoria will support investment in the State's minerals industry,' said Warren Pearce, Chief Executive of AMEC.

'AMEC has called for this important ground to be opened as part of our submission to government following the planned royalty introduction, and it is welcome news to see the Victorian government take significant steps to show their support for the minerals industry.'

'Following the success of the Stavely Release, this new release should attract new exploration and investment to Victoria.'

'AMEC has advocated for a range of measures to reduce the impact of the new gold royalty on the Victorian gold industry, including staged implementation of the royalty, the introduction of a lower royalty rate than proposed, as well as a concessional royalty during the first two years of a new mine to both support companies to make the investment decision to build a new mine and support the operation in these critical early stages.'

Other recommendations made by AMEC include ensuring that income from the royalty stays in rural and regional Victoria to support those communities with the infrastructure and community investment that they deserve.'

'Exploration is both expensive and speculative in Victoria, however opening up more area for exploration, and creating incentives to do the work will give the minerals industry the best chance to succeed for the benefit of all Victorians,' said Mr Pearce.

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:31:04 UTC
