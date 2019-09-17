AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : welcomes new Queensland Manager

18 September

The Association of Mining and Exploration companies (AMEC) is pleased to announce a new state manager for Queensland.

'Our newly appointed manager Kate Dickson has a strong mining and business background and brings a wealth of experience that will assist our members in advancing their projects and operations throughout their asset development stages,' says Chief Executive Officer of AMEC, Warren Pearce.

Ms Dickson comes to AMEC from the Queensland Government where she worked in the Mining Resources and Energy team within Trade and Investment Queensland. Her role enabled her to represent, promote and connect Queensland Junior and Mid-tier companies in Coal, Minerals and Gas to domestic and international investors and relevant industry stakeholders.

Prior to this role Ms Dickson held a Tenure, Asset & Project Coordinator role with Cockatoo Coal and sat on Government and industry working groups allowing her significant exposure and experience to the wider mining and energy sector.

'Ms Dickson is extremely passionate about progressing the industry for Queensland and her in-depth knowledge of the sector will be a highly valued asset for our organisation.'

'Our association and members will benefit from Ms Dickson's well-established networks in both the private and government sectors in the State.'

Ms Dickson holds an honours degree in Geology from the University of Newcastle and has also worked as a business analyst for one of Australia's largest companies.

Ms Dickson will be taking over from Les Cox who had served the Association admirably since taking the role in 2016.

'We are excited to welcome Ms Dickson to the Association and we look forward to ensuring that the needs of our members are heard loud and clear in Queensland,' said Mr Pearce.

