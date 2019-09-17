Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AMEC Association of Mining and Exploration Compa : welcomes new Queensland Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

18 September

The Association of Mining and Exploration companies (AMEC) is pleased to announce a new state manager for Queensland.

'Our newly appointed manager Kate Dickson has a strong mining and business background and brings a wealth of experience that will assist our members in advancing their projects and operations throughout their asset development stages,' says Chief Executive Officer of AMEC, Warren Pearce.

Ms Dickson comes to AMEC from the Queensland Government where she worked in the Mining Resources and Energy team within Trade and Investment Queensland. Her role enabled her to represent, promote and connect Queensland Junior and Mid-tier companies in Coal, Minerals and Gas to domestic and international investors and relevant industry stakeholders.

Prior to this role Ms Dickson held a Tenure, Asset & Project Coordinator role with Cockatoo Coal and sat on Government and industry working groups allowing her significant exposure and experience to the wider mining and energy sector.

'Ms Dickson is extremely passionate about progressing the industry for Queensland and her in-depth knowledge of the sector will be a highly valued asset for our organisation.'

'Our association and members will benefit from Ms Dickson's well-established networks in both the private and government sectors in the State.'

Ms Dickson holds an honours degree in Geology from the University of Newcastle and has also worked as a business analyst for one of Australia's largest companies.

Ms Dickson will be taking over from Les Cox who had served the Association admirably since taking the role in 2016.

'We are excited to welcome Ms Dickson to the Association and we look forward to ensuring that the needs of our members are heard loud and clear in Queensland,' said Mr Pearce.

Kate Dickson LinkedIn

Disclaimer

AMEC - Association of Mining and Exploration Companies Inc. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:43pSaudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
RE
10:42pJapan says South Korea move on fast-track trade status 'regrettable'
RE
10:42pWORLD BANK : Work Begins to Complete Final Section of Timor-Leste Road Project
PU
10:39pJapan's exports drop for ninth straight month as global demand falters
RE
10:37pJapan's exports drop for ninth straight month as global demand falters
RE
10:33pFrench President Macron calls Saudi crown prince on Aramco attacks - press
RE
10:26pSaudi Arabia to restore oil output fully by end of September - energy minister
RE
10:26pU.S. believes attack on Saudi Arabia came from southwest Iran
RE
10:26pUK urges collective response to attacks on Saudi oil facilities
RE
10:26pWary of conflict with Iran, Trump takes go-slow approach to attack on Saudi oil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
3ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5Top U.S. antitrust regulators admit to infighting on big tech probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group