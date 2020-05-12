Log in
AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on Parliament's estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2021 - A9-0102/2020(001-001)

05/12/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

12.5.2020

A9-0102/1

Amendment 1

Damian Boeselager, Heidi Hautala

on behalf of the Verts/ALE Group

Report

A9-0102/2020

Olivier Chastel

Parliament's estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2021 (2019/2214(BUD))

Motion for a resolution

Paragraph 37

Motion for a resolution

37. Underlines that since 2016,

Parliament is the first Union institution to become carbon neutral, because after making all possible efforts to reduce its CO2 emissions, it offsets 100 % of its irreducible emissions;

Amendment

37. Recognises that substantial efforts have been made to reduce emissions and to offset some of the irreducible CO2 emissions resulting from the activities of

Parliament, and welcomes the reduction targets set for 2024; emphasises in that regard that 67 % of Parliament's carbon footprint originates from the transport of persons; calls for the collection and making available to the Committee on Budgetary Control of aggregate, anonymised data regarding the travel of Members, parliamentary assistants, staff and visitor groups, including on the mode of transport, price and CO2 emissions that result from such travel, ahead of the 2022 budgetary process; asks for detailed reporting and accounting of the Parliament's CO2 offsetting as a matter of urgency;

Or. en

AMP9_AMA(2020)0102(001-001)_EN.docx

PE647.631v01-00

EN

United in diversity

EN

Disclaimer

European Parliament published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:29:08 UTC
