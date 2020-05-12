AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on Parliament's estimates of revenue and expenditure for the financial year 2021 - A9-0102/2020(001-001)

Parliament is the first Union institution to become carbon neutral, because after making all possible efforts to reduce its CO2 emissions, it offsets 100 % of its irreducible emissions;

Amendment

37. Recognises that substantial efforts have been made to reduce emissions and to offset some of the irreducible CO2 emissions resulting from the activities of

Parliament, and welcomes the reduction targets set for 2024; emphasises in that regard that 67 % of Parliament's carbon footprint originates from the transport of persons; calls for the collection and making available to the Committee on Budgetary Control of aggregate, anonymised data regarding the travel of Members, parliamentary assistants, staff and visitor groups, including on the mode of transport, price and CO2 emissions that result from such travel, ahead of the 2022 budgetary process; asks for detailed reporting and accounting of the Parliament's CO2 offsetting as a matter of urgency;

