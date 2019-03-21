AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the European Union agencies for the financial year 2017: performance, financial management and control - A8-0140/2019(001-001)

21.3.2019 A8-0140/1

Amendment 1

Raffaele Fitto on behalf of the ECR Group

Report A8-0140/2019 Petri Sarvamaa

Discharge 2017: Performance, financial management and control of EU agencies 2018/2210(DEC)

Motion for a resolution Paragraph 41

Motion for a resolution

Amendment

41. Notes the agreement reached at the General Affairs Council of 20 November 2017 to move the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London to Amsterdam and Paris respectively; notes with concern the potential impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the Union on these agencies, in terms of future costs and loss of expertise, creating a risk to business continuity; notes moreover the possible impact on the revenue and activities of several non-London based agencies; calls on the agencies to prepare to mitigate any potential risks that may follow and report to the discharge authority on the implementation of such preparatory measures;

41. Notes the agreement reached at the General Affairs Council of 20 November 2017 to move the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London to Amsterdam and Paris respectively; notes that on February 20, 2019, the High Court of Justice in London ordered the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to pay Canary Wharf T1 Limited the full amount of the lease for the Agency's current London office, i.e. 465million euros. This is because the contract, which was signed in 2014 and expires in 2039, does not contain any termination clause. Therefore, the ruling compels EMA to pay these 465million euros for the lease of the premises, which it will no longer use because the Agency's offices are already being transferred to its temporary headquarters in Amsterdam. Regrets that the EMA will pay two rents until mid - 2039; urges the Commission to clarify who was responsible for the signature of this unfavourable lease agreement; notes with concern the potential impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the Union on these agencies, in terms of future costs and loss of expertise, creating a risk to business continuity; notes moreover the possible impact on the revenue and activities of several non-London based

agencies; calls on the agencies to prepare to mitigate any potential risks that may follow and report to the discharge authority on the implementation of such preparatory measures;

